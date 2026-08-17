Cristiano Ronaldo drops huge retirement hint following 2026 World Cup disappointment

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that this is likely to be his final season as a professional footballer, with the 41-year-old potentially hanging up his boots next summer.

One of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has scored 976 senior goals for club and country, and he is determined to reach 1,000 goals before the end of his career.

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr will expire next summer, and the forward has suggested that he will retire from professional footballer at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told Vogue. "I have my future all mapped out.

"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

"Have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned - what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

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Ronaldo could retire from professional football next year

Ronaldo made his professional debut as a 17-year-old for Sporting Lisbon back in 2002, and he has since become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

The forward has famously had two spells at Manchester United, in addition to representing Real Madrid and Juventus ahead of a move to Al-Nassr in 2023.

Ronaldo has continued to find the back of the net at an impressive rate for Al-Nassr, scoring 123 goals in 142 appearances, in addition to registering 24 assists.

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Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time

The forward struck 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid, 145 goals in 346 appearances for Man United and 101 goals in 134 fixtures for Juventus.

Ronaldo has also scored a staggering 146 goals in 233 matches for Portugal, but he has been unable to help his country win the World Cup during his career.

The attacker, who married his partner Georgina Rodriguez last week, has also won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.

Ronaldo was not involved in Al-Nassr's opening match of their new season against Al-Fateh on Saturday, instead watching the game from the stands with his family.