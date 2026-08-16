Arsenal 3-0 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as marvellous Martin Odegaard dominates Community Shield

Arsenal equalled Manchester United's all-time record of 17 outright Community Shield wins with a 3-0 crushing of a meek Manchester City side at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Returning to the scene of their famous 2005 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United, Arsenal did in 23 seconds what they could not in 120 minutes against the Red Devils 21 years ago - score a goal.

Riccardo Calafiori netted the quickest Community Shield strike on record to put the Gunners ahead, before Kai Havertz's header had Gianluigi Donnarumma unsuccessfully scrambling to prevent Arsenal scoring a deserved second.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions continued to toy with Enzo Maresca's meek men in the second 45, quickly extending their lead through a sublime Martin Odegaard finish, which proved to be the final goalmouth act.

Bukayo Saka passed up a couple of promising openings to embarrass the Sky Blues even more, but Arsenal comfortably repelled City's futile attacks to add another trophy to their ever-growing collection.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Losing the Community Shield is not a harbinger of doom for the coming season, but despondent Man City fans will head home with a heightened sense of apprehension for the post-Pep Guardiola era.

Going a goal down inside a few seconds can end up preceding some of the wildest celebrations a stadium has seen - Arsenal vs. Bournemouth 2023 - but the timid Sky Blues never looked like mounting a comeback after Calafiori's record-breaking strike.

Without World Cup Player of the Tournament Rodri manning the middle, Man City looked a shadow of their prime selves, slow to react to Arsenal's incisive passing and lacking any sort of invention when trying to pick the indestructible red and white lock.

Meanwhile, Arteta's men flaunted their title-winning credentials throughout the 90 minutes, in which a revitalised Odegaard and two-assist attacker Tzolis stole the individual spotlights, alongside an always switched-on David Raya.

The Spaniard was forced into a couple of eye-catching reaction stops, but the Community Shield was otherwise Arsenal's men against Man City's boys, as the Premier League champions laid down the first marker for the 2026-27 campaign.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Riccardo Calafiori goal vs. Man City (1st min, Arsenal 1-0 Man City)

Riccardo Calafiori gives Arsenal the lead after just 24 seconds ?



The assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aU0UsCB1Xs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2026

The cliche 'dream start' may sometimes be overused, but it is very much appropriate in this instance!

Myles Lewis-Skelly proves that he belongs in the Arsenal XI with a delicate through ball to left-back-cum-striker Calafiori, who sends Donnarumma the wrong way with a terrific low finish.

Kai Havertz goal vs. Man City (28th min, Arsenal 2-0 Man City)

Kai Havertz finishes off a well-worked move to double Arsenal's lead ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tGkxCIBV8F — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2026

Havertz ? scoring in finals - Maresca called this game a final so we are counting it as a final!

Odegaard spots the smart run of Tzolis at the back post, and the summer signing heads the ball across the six-yard box for Havertz to nod home.

The German's header was not his best, but there is just about enough to see the ball squirm through a desperate Donnarumma.

Martin Odegaard goal vs. Man City (48th min, Arsenal 3-0 Man City)

Take a bow, Martin Ødegaard ?‍?



Arsenal are flying against Man City!



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cMHbIyJ90D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2026

The Community Shield is heading back to North London!

A second assist for Tzolis, who has been extremely bright, but this one is all about the Odegaard.

The Arsenal captain skips past the outstretched leg of Josko Gvardiol, fakes to shoot - fooling Donnarumma in the process - and nonchalantly slots the ball into the bottom corner.

Exquisite. Beautiful. Gorgeous. Not enough superlatives to describe that one.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARTIN ODEGAARD

© Imago / ActionPlus

Tzolis was the closest second of close seconds, but Odegaard - who has been accused of not delivering captain's performances all that often - came up with a true captain's performance in Cardiff.

Not only sitting down Donnarumma for his goal, the Scandinavian played a crucial role in Havertz's goal, registered a 100% success rate from three dribble attempts and completed 95% of his passes in a midfield masterclass.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 41%-59% Man City

Shots: Arsenal 9-12 Man City

Shots on target: Arsenal 5-5 Man City

Corners: Arsenal 2-4 Man City

Fouls: Arsenal 12-11 Man City

BEST STATS

00:23 - Riccardo Calafiori's goal for Arsenal after 23 seconds is the first scored in the opening minute of the Community Shield since Bobby Owen for Manchester City against West Bromwich Albion in 1968.



Rapid. pic.twitter.com/FCwVKuTOlh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2026

Erling Haaland's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



7 touches

5 passes completed

2 shots

2 touches in opp. box

1 shot on target

1 big chance missed

1 offside

0 duels won



Subbed off in the 53rd minute. ? pic.twitter.com/IIVp2UAe3s — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) August 16, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

The Gunners have just four full days to recuperate before they have the honour of hosting Coventry City on Friday, in the first game of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Man City kick off their new top-flight campaign on August 23, when Bournemouth visit the Vitality Stadium.