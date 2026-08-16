Liverpool 2-0 Como: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo make debuts in pre-season win

Liverpool ended their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win against Como on Sunday at Anfield.

The Reds started in strong fashion, containing many of Como's attacks, and they netted a deserved opened a little over 20 minutes into the game, when Cody Gakpo controlled and finished Jeremie Frimpong's cross.

Jeremy Jacquet then scored on his debut just before the interval, with Gakpo registering an assist for the French defender.

The second half was relatively dull, and perhaps the most notable aspect of the second 45 minutes was the fact Ronald Araujo came on at the interval to make his debut.

Andoni Iraola's side held on to win 2-0, and the head coach will be delighted to have won for the first time at Anfield.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool fans have been alarmed by the lack of defensive depth in the squad this pre-season, but the debuts of both Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo should ease some of those concerns.

The former was particularly impressive on Sunday, as while he was able to score and win his duels, his ability on the ball was noticeable.

Though neither player is likely to be at their best for some weeks, Van Dijk will now not have to carry the burden at the back by himself.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas will not necessarily be too concerned by the result given the match outcome was meaningless, but his side were thoroughly outplayed by the hosts.

LIVERPOOL VS. COMO HIGHLIGHTS

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Como (21st min, Liverpool 1-0 Como)

Frimpong ➡️ Gakpo! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2026

Frimpong carries the ball from near the halfway line and he fires a delivery into the left side of the box towards Gakpo, who strikes with his left foot into the opposite side of the net from a narrowing angle.

Excellent finish!

Jeremy Jacquet goal vs. Como (44th min, Liverpool 2-0 Como)

Jacquet’s first goal in Red ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2026

Van Dijk keeps a poor corner delivery alive, controlling the ball on the edge of the box before playing down the left to Gakpo, who then squares across the face of goal for Jacquet to tap home.

A debut goal!

45th min: Ronald Araujo (Liverpool) debut

© Iconsport / PA Images

Jeremy Jacquet makes way after an impressive debut at half time for Ronald Araujo, who comes on for 45 minutes in front of the Anfield crowd.

Two debutants!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEREMY JACQUET

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Jacquet was expected to make his Reds debut much earlier in pre-season, and after his 45 minutes against Como, fans are keen to see more of the Frenchman.

The centre-back was composed on the ball, and he routinely won his duels against forwards, while he managed to cap his performance with a goal before half time.

LIVERPOOL VS. COMO MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 42%-58% Como

Shots: Liverpool 6-12 Como

Shots on target: Liverpool 2-4 Como

Corners: Liverpool 4-8 Como

Fouls: Liverpool 10-9 Como

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will now prepare for their first Premier league game, with Iraola's side set to travel to St James' Park on August 23 to face Newcastle United.

As for Como, the Italian side will begin their Serie A campaign on August 22 against Udinese, a potentially challenging away trip.