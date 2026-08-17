Tottenham 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Roberto De Zerbi, W3 D2 L2 in the PL at Spurs First fixture Brentford (A), August 22, Gtech Community Stadium Summer activity Net -£138m; Sandro Tonali from Newcastle the standout arrival Star player Sandro Tonali, 35 PL appearances, 2 assists in 2025-26 at Newcastle Our prediction Ninth place

Tottenham Hotspur's 2025-26 Premier League campaign was one of the most turbulent in the club's recent history, as three managers, a deepening injury crisis and an inability to convert Champions League momentum into domestic stability conspired to leave the club clinging to 17th place for the second consecutive season.

The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi in April 2026 changed the atmosphere if not quite the points column in the short term, and with a full pre-season and more than £237m in gross summer spending behind him, the expectation is that 2026-27 should mark the beginning of a genuine upward trajectory rather than another white-knuckle survival bid.

The club's single biggest summer statement has been the £100m capture of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, a signing that transforms Tottenham's midfield from a position of concern into one of the most technically accomplished units in the division.

Here, Sports Mole previews Tottenham Hotspur's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Tottenham open away at Brentford on August 22 in a 17:30 kickoff before hosting Newcastle the following week, a fixture that carries an unmistakable subplot given Tonali's switch from Tyneside, and the two opening gameweeks set the tone for a September run that also includes trips to Nottingham Forest and home encounters with Everton and Europa League winners Aston Villa.

The stand-out early fixture is undoubtedly the gameweek five home game against Aston Villa, who bring continental silverware to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a 12:30 Saturday kickoff on September 19, while the October run of four games in 22 days, including the derby trip to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on October 24, offers the first real examination of De Zerbi's squad depth.

With no European competition to manage in 2026-27, Tottenham can direct their full resource toward the FA Cup and EFL Cup alongside the league, and the absence of Thursday night fixtures removes a significant scheduling burden that disrupted multiple opponents in De Zerbi's opening seven league games in charge at the end of 2025-26.

2026-27 Premier League season Tottenham Hotspur fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 22 Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur A Gtech Community Stadium 17:30 August 29 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 17:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 5 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur A City Ground 15:00 September 12 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 17:30 September 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur A Old Trafford 15:00 October 17 Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 October 24 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur A Stamford Bridge 15:00 October 31 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur A Elland Road 15:00 November 21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 November 28 Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur A Stadium of Light 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 20:00 December 5 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 December 12 Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur A MKM Stadium 15:00 December 19 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur A Anfield 15:00 December 26 Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 December 30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur A Etihad Stadium 15:00 January 6 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur A Craven Cottage 20:00 January 16 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 January 23 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur A Selhurst Park 15:00 January 30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur A Portman Road 15:00 February 10 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 20:00 February 20 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur A American Express Stadium 15:00 February 27 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur A Vitality Stadium 20:00 March 13 Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 March 20 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur A Everton Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 April 17 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur A St. James' Park 15:00 April 24 Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur A Emirates Stadium 15:00 May 8 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 May 15 Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur A CBS Arena 15:00 May 23 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United H Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 May 30 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur A Villa Park 16:00

Tottenham summer 2026 transfer activity

Tottenham's 2026 summer window has been one of the most ambitious in recent memory, with the club committing a gross total of £237m to reshape the squad in a manner that reflects De Zerbi's specific requirements in midfield and central defence.

The marquee arrival is Tonali, now one of the most expensive central midfielders in Premier League history and representing the most pointed signal yet that the club intend to accelerate their recovery from consecutive 17th-placed finishes.

The departure of Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid for £34.2m is offset by the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion (£52m) and Marcos Senesi on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth, while Djed Spence's £30m sale to Inter Milan and Luka Vuskovic's £46m move to Brighton & Hove Albion contribute to an overall summer income of £99m.

Guglielmo Vicario is seemingly edging closer to joining Juventus, and his potential departure would hand Antonin Kinsky the first-choice role on a more permanent basis heading into a season that will demand consistency between the posts.

> Click here for a full list of Tottenham's ins and outs for 2026

Tottenham summer 2026 transfer activity Ins Player From Fee Andrew Robertson* Liverpool Free Marcos Senesi* Bournemouth Free Jan Paul van Hecke* Brighton £52m Martin Dubravka* Burnley Free Mateus Fernandes* West Ham United £85m Sandro Tonali* Newcastle United £100m Outs Player To Fee Cristian Romero Atletico Madrid £34.2m Djed Spence Inter Milan £30m Luka Vuskovic Brighton £46m Yves Bissouma Released Free Tynan Thompson Manchester United £8m Will Lankshear Middlesbrough £10m Ashley Phillips Middlesbrough Undisclosed Manor Solomon West Ham United £5m Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Loan Net spend: -£103.8m | Total in: £237m | Total out: £133.2m

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 squad

Tottenham head into 2026-27 with approximately 32 senior players, a squad that has been substantially reshaped from the one that spent most of last season in the bottom three, with six summer arrivals adding tangible quality rather than speculative depth.

The midfield is now the squad's most compelling area, with Tonali bringing range, physicality and a proven ability to dictate tempo, and Mateus Fernandes arriving as one of the Premier League's most complete young midfielders after a standout 2025-26 season at West Ham United.

The striker department remains a concern, with Richarlison and Dominic Solanke representing the senior options and neither player having demonstrated the fitness consistency to warrant full confidence as a season-long solution; aspecialist No. 9 is also yet to be added in this window despite the outlay elsewhere.

Xavi Simons, who had impressed under De Zerbi before suffering an ACL injury late in 2025-26, remains on the books but is unlikely to be available until the new year at the earliest, leaving a significant creative hole that the wider forward group will need to fill collectively in his absence.

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (4) Kinsky Vicario Dubravka* Austin Defenders (11) Van de Ven Van Hecke* Danso Senesi* Davies Robertson* Porro Udogie Gray Takai Souza Midfielders (8) Tonali* Fernandes* Bentancur Gallagher Simons Bergvall Maddison Sarr Forwards (8) Richarlison Kudus Tel Kulusevski Odobert Solanke Moore Scarlett * Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration deadline falls in August/September — squad may be subject to change. Simons (ACL) and Vicario (rumoured departure unconfirmed) statuses to be updated before publication.

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 predicted starting XI

De Zerbi is expected to deploy a 4-3-3, with Tonali as the defensive midfielder anchoring the unit and James Maddison and Mateus Fernandes providing the two more progressive roles on either side, a configuration that should give Tottenham the physical and technical balance to compete across a demanding fixture list.

In defence, Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul Van Hecke are the first-choice central defensive pair, offering pace and ball-playing composure in roughly equal measure, while Pedro Porro on the right and Andrew Robertson on the left provide attacking width, with Antonin Kinsky confirmed as De Zerbi's No. 1 between the posts after signing a new long-term deal.

Up front, Dominic Solanke leads the attack, with Richarlison operating on the right and Mathys Tel on the left as the first-choice wide options, though Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert will press for minutes when fit.

Predicted XI (opening day) Tottenham Hotspur 4-3-3 Tel Solanke Richarlison Fernandes Tonali Maddison Robertson Van de Ven Van Hecke Porro Kinsky LW Mathys Tel ST Richarlison RW Mohammed Kudus CM Mateus Fernandes DM Joao Palhinha CM Sandro Tonali LB Andrew Robertson CB Micky van de Ven CB Jan Paul van Hecke RB Pedro Porro GK Antonin Kinsky

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 squad depth

Behind Kinsky, Martin Dubravka provides reliable senior cover after joining on a free transfer from Burnley, with Brandon Austin retained as third choice in a goalkeeping group that could yet be reduced further if Vicario departs.

Archie Gray is the natural right-back cover behind Porro, having played the position regularly in 2025-26 and shown the versatility to operate across several areas of the back line, while Kevin Danso and Marcos Senesi are both capable of slotting into the central defensive partnership alongside Van de Ven or Van Hecke in the event of injury, with Ben Davies offering an experienced fallback option at left-back if Destiny Udogie is absent.

The midfield depth is the most reassuring area of the squad, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher both able to step into the three with minimal disruption, and Lucas Bergvall continuing his development as a long-term first-team option at box-to-box midfielder; Pape Sarr - if he stays - adds additional cover.

Injuries to Simons, Odobert, Kudus and Richarlison have significantly hampered Tottenham's attacking squad depth for the time being, while Mikey Moore's expected loan move to Koln will further weaken an already-ravaged offensive setup.

Depth chart Tottenham Hotspur 4-3-3 Solanke Scarlett Tel Odobert Richarlison Kulusevski/Kudus Fernandes Bergvall / Sarr Tonali Bentancur Maddison Gallagher/Simons Robertson Udogie / Souza Van de Ven Danso / Senesi/Davies Van Hecke Senesi / Davies Porro Gray Kinsky Dubravka / Austin

Roberto De Zerbi: Manager profile

De Zerbi was appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach in April, taking charge of a side sitting 16th in the Premier League table and a genuine risk of the club suffering an unthinkable demotion.

The Italian had been out of management since departing Marseille in February, and his willingness to commit to a long-term project at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium even with the theoretical prospect of Championship football was cited by the club as a defining factor in the appointment.

De Zerbi's results in those final seven league games were mixed on paper but decisive in outcome: three wins, two draws and two defeats, with the 1-0 home win over Everton on the final day the moment that secured survival and, in retrospect, may prove the most consequential result in the club's recent history.

The Italian operates a possession-dominant 4-3-3, built around intelligent positional play, high pressing triggers and overlapping full-backs who stretch play wide, and the summer additions of Tonali and Fernandes suggest the squad is being deliberately rebuilt to match those demands.

Roberto De Zerbi: managerial record Record P W D L GF GA Win% Tottenham Hotspur (all comps) 7 3 2 2 8 7 43%

Sandro Tonali: Tottenham's star player

Tonali's arrival gives De Zerbi a player whose profile maps almost exactly onto the engine-room role the Italian most values in his system.

The 2025-26 Premier League season at Newcastle saw Tonali produce two assists and zero goals across 35 appearances and 2,543 minutes, which understates his contribution: Tonali ranked among the top midfielders in the division for defensive contributions and successful passing percentage, and his physical and tactical consistency was central to Newcastle's campaign despite the club's eventual failure to retain their Champions League status.

Tonali brings Premier League experience accumulated across three seasons and a proven ability to perform under pressure, with the EFL Cup winner's medal he collected with Newcastle in 2024-25 his most recent piece of domestic silverware and a reminder that he has already won at the highest level with AC Milan in Serie A.

Sandro Tonali: key stats 35 2025-26 PL apps 0 2025-26 PL goals 2 2025-26 PL assists 7.04 2025-26 avg PL rating £100m Transfer fee 26 Age

Mateus Fernandes: Tottenham's one to watch

Arriving for a little less than his new midfield partner, £85m man Fernandes's statistical profile from 2025-26 suggests the fee is not as surprising as the headline figure implies.

Last season at West Ham, Fernandes registered three goals and four assists from 35 starts and 3,024 Premier League minutes, while also ranking highly for chances created and successful dribbles, a combination that explains why clubs far beyond Spurs were tracking his availability when West Ham's relegation was confirmed.

In De Zerbi's 4-3-3, Fernandes is expected to operate as the left-sided central midfielder in the three, a role that will ask him to press intensely when out of possession, drive forward into the half-space in transition and switch the play from deep positions.

At 22 and under contract until 2031, Fernandes is arguably the most significant piece of the long-term rebuild at Tottenham, and a spectacular goal on his friendly debut against MK Dons immediately set tongues wagging.

Tottenham strengths and weaknesses

Tottenham strengths and weaknesses Strengths Midfield quality: The trio of Maddison, Tonali and Fernandes gives Tottenham elite-level coverage, pressing and passing range through the centre of the pitch, a department that was the club's biggest liability just 12 months ago. Defensive rebuild: The additions of Van Hecke and Robertson alongside the retained Van de Ven and Porro address the persistent defensive inconsistency of recent campaigns with proven Premier League and international-level players. No European distraction: The absence of midweek football removes a scheduling burden that eroded performance standards across multiple Premier League campaigns for clubs competing on three fronts, giving De Zerbi a cleaner weekly preparation cycle. Weaknesses Striker concern: Richarlison's fitness record has rarely matched his ability, and with Solanke as the only senior alternative and no specialist striker signed in the window, a prolonged injury to the Brazilian would expose a significant lack of depth in the most important position. Goalkeeper uncertainty: Kinsky carries the lingering memory of his Atletico Madrid nightmare, and Vicario's potential departure would remove an important safety net if form or fitness become a concern during the campaign. System adaptation: De Zerbi's possession style demands precise positional understanding from every player, and with six summer arrivals, several of whom have never worked in his structure, the opening months carry genuine risk of inconsistency before collective habits are fully embedded.

Tottenham pre-season results

Tottenham completed seven pre-season fixtures with four wins and two draws, scoring 10 goals and conceding three across a schedule that took in a behind-closed-doors opener against MK Dons, a tour of New Zealand and a two-match visit to Sydney for the Sydney Super Cup before returning to North London for home games against Getafe and Hoffenheim.

The most striking result was the 2-1 victory over Chelsea on August 1 in Sydney, when Tottenham held on with 10 men to complete a win that carried a psychological edge given the context of last season's struggle; the 3-0 home success over Hoffenheim on August 15 was also notable for a double from the fledgling Moore.

Tottenham pre-season results 2026 W W D W D W D 4 Won 3 Drawn 0 Lost 57.1% Win rate

Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five gameweeks offer a genuine early test against opponents of varying quality, but De Zerbi's squad is deeper and better organised than the one that stumbled through the equivalent stretch last season, and a haul of eight to 10 points from the first five games would represent a reasonable baseline from which to build.

The December fixtures are where the season could take shape or fracture: four league games in 28 days including the home North London derby against Arsenal on December 5, a trip to Anfield on December 19 and back-to-back home games against Bournemouth and Brighton across the festive period make that run as demanding as any comparable stretch in the fixture list, and Tottenham's squad management across that period will say much about the progress of De Zerbi's project.

The factor most likely to determine the final outcome is the fitness of Richarlison, who has repeatedly promised more than he has delivered at the club, and how quickly the new midfield three of Tonali, Maddison and Fernandes builds the collective automaticity that De Zerbi's system demands; a settled midfield reduces the burden on a forward line that carries legitimate questions about its depth.

A ninth-placed Premier League finish feels like the most realistic projection, representing a substantial improvement on consecutive 17th-placed seasons and a genuine signal of progress, with the top seven not beyond Tottenham if the key players remain fit and the system beds in at pace across the first third of the campaign.