Arsenal could lose £30m-rated star as European clubs 'plot move' for versatile Gunners player

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly scouring the market for a new winger to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Bundesliga outfit have already enjoyed a highly productive summer transfer window under the guidance of sporting director Ole Book.

Prominent arrivals such as Konstantinos Karetsas and Joey Veerman have heavily strengthened a squad currently managed by head coach Nico Kovac.

Despite retaining key figures such as Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham, Kovac remains desperate to add another dynamic wide player to his first-team setup.

Consequently, Arsenal academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri, valued at €35m (£30m) by Transfermarkt, and former fan favourite Jadon Sancho have both emerged as primary targets for the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund face 'stumbling block' over Nwaneri deal

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According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are reportedly open to the prospect of sanctioning a temporary departure for the highly rated 18-year-old this summer.

However, the above source hints that the Gunners will only entertain a straight loan agreement and firmly refuse to include a permanent purchase option in any potential deal.

This strict negotiating stance could ultimately complicate matters for BVB as they assess whether to accept such restrictive conditions for the English teenager.

Meanwhile, domestic rivals RB Leipzig are also closely monitoring Nwaneri alongside alternative options like highly rated Cologne youngster Said El Mala.

Furthermore, Leipzig are exploring a possible reunion with Christopher Nkunku, who is another player that Dortmund have considered during their extensive search for reinforcements.

Will Sancho secure a third Dortmund stint?

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Alongside their pursuit of emerging talent, Kovac is apparently driving a genuine push to secure a stunning return for former star Sancho.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United and would reportedly welcome a third stint at Signal Iduna Park.

However, boardroom executives are believed to remain deeply divided over the potential reunion, and there is significant internal debate about the overall merits of the transfer.

Sancho has reportedly received numerous lucrative offers from clubs around the world, but BVB remains a destination particularly close to his heart.

Talks between the relevant parties have already taken place, leaving the door firmly open for the winger to return to Germany if the opportunity arises.