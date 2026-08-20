Arsenal transfer news: How Mikel Arteta could use Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus to sign £64.3m attacker before deadline

Arsenal reportedly still hold hope in prising Kenan Yildiz away from Juventus before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gunners have signed four players ahead of the 2026-27 season, with Piero Hincapie’s deal made permanent before the arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also agreed a deal to sign defender Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, and the reigning Premier League champions remain interested in strengthening their frontline.

Vinicius Junior was viewed as an ambitions target by Arsenal, but he has since committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a new long-term contract.

An alternative to the Brazilian is Turkish star Yildiz, who has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time and has seemingly re-emerged as a genuine option for the North Londoners heading into the final few weeks of the window.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Yildiz to Arsenal could materialise if Juve sign Martinelli and/or Jesus

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have made fresh enquiries about signing Yildiz from Juventus, while the Gunners have also made contact with the player’s entourage to assess his situation.

Arteta’s side are said to have been informed that a move to the Emirates Stadium would appeal to Yildiz, but a deal is considered ‘extremely difficult’ at this stage, after the 21-year-old extended his contract with Juve until 2030 earlier this year.

In addition, Juventus have made it clear Yildiz is one of their untouchable players and they have no intention of selling their star attacker before the transfer window slams shut.

However, the report adds that Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, two players the Gunners are prepared to move on this summer.

It is claimed that a potential swap deal for Yildiz including Martinelli and/or Jesus could be explored should Juve show genuine intent to sign either or both Arsenal players.

Yildiz, valued at €75m (£64.3m) by transfermarkt, has contributed with 27 goals and 21 assists in 131 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, recording 11 goals and 10 assists in 47 games last season.

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Martinelli, Jesus could be heading for Arsenal exit door

Martinelli has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal and has been strongly linked with an exit in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old winger recently turned down a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who were prepared to pay £38.5m (€45m) for his services, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have also been credited with an interest.

Fellow Brazilian Jesus, meanwhile, looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal, with both Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz currently ahead of him in the centre-forward pecking order.

Jesus is believed to have been identified as a target for Napoli following their sale of Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce, but Juve could soon go head-to-head with their Italian rivals for the 29-year-old.