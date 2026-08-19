Arsenal lineup vs. Coventry City: Predicted lineup for Premier League opener as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice decisions are made

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has big decisions when it comes to Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka for Friday's Premier League opener against Coventry City.

Both players were involved for England in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup and have therefore had limited involvement in the preparations for the new campaign.

The duo featured off the bench in last weekend's Community Shield, which Arsenal won 3-0.

The expectation is that Saka will come back into the XI, replacing Noni Madueke, but Rice, who did have some fitness issues last season and also at the World Cup, could be given longer to recover.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this season, but the Englishman could again feature in central midfield.

Meanwhile, there are set to be Premier League debuts for Arsenal for both Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are both out of the match through injury, so Ben White is in line to feature at right-back, while Cristhian Mosquera is set to continue in the middle of the defence.

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are also expected to retain their starting roles for this clash.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Click here to see how Coventry could line up against Arsenal