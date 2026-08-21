Arsenal vs. Coventry City: Frank Lampard's side bidding to end historic Gunners Premier League streak

Coventry City have the opportunity to end an historic Arsenal streak when the teams meet at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

In a week where the Sky Blues have made two more first-team signings, Frank Lampard is hoping to get the club's first campaign back in the top flight off to the perfect start.

However, standing in their way is the toughest fixture that they could have possibly been given after Arsenal's Premier League title success.

There will be a raucous atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta's side attempt to lay down a marker to their rivals.

Nevertheless, Coventry have the chance to bring an end to an unprecedented run in North London.

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What historic Arsenal streak can Coventry end?

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal have put together an incredible 45-game unbeaten streak against newly-promoted teams.

Their return of 40 wins and five draws is the longest such run in the history of the Premier League.

Furthermore, since the start of 2023-24, Arsenal have prevailed from 17 of their 18 games against such opponents.

Meanwhile, ahead of what is their first Premier League fixture since 2001, Coventry have lost their last seven away matches against the English top-flight champions.

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Arteta vs. Lampard

This will be the seventh time that Arteta and Lampard have gone up against each other in the dugout.

While Arteta has prevailed from the last four when Lampard has been at Chelsea or Everton, Lampard did record an away win at Arsenal with Chelsea in December 2019.

Interestingly, neither manager has ever kept a clean sheet against the other in six matches across all competitions.