Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal 'receive contact' from two Premier League clubs over exit opportunity

Everton and Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward was restricted to just three starts in 14 Premier League appearances last season due to injury and technical decisions.

Jesus was then left out of Sunday's squad for the Community Shield, with Mikel Arteta opting to include Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as his centre-forward options.

Having fallen out of favour, Jesus needs to secure an exit before the end of the transfer window if he wants to play regular football this season.

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Everton, Ipswich show interest in Arsenal's Jesus

Serie A giants Napoli were linked with a move earlier this month, but they are also considering alternative targets to the 29-year-old.

According to AS, Jesus's preference is to continue his career in the Premier League rather than start a new challenge overseas.

The report claims that Everton and Ipswich are among the clubs that could offer him the chance to stay in the English top flight.

The Toffees and the newly-promoted Tractor Boys have both made contact over a potential move for the out-of-favour Arsenal forward.

Why are Everton, Ipswich in the market for a new striker?

Everton boss David Moyes is set to start the season with Beto and Thierno Barry as his two centre-forward options, with neither yet to prove they can be prolific strikers at Premier League level.

Beto has mustered 20 goals in 97 top-flight appearances since arriving from Udinese in 2023, while Barry netted eight times in 41 matches in his first season as an Everton player.

David Moyes will surely view the centre-forward spot as one of his top priorities for the remainder of the transfer window.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have already added Emersonn to Gary O'Neil's striker options ahead of the new season.

However, with Ali Al-Hamadi not part of his plans, O'Neil only has Chuba Akpom as a natural alternative to Emersonn, so he will want another striker through the door before the September 1 deadline.