Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa 'replacement', Liverpool exit latest, West Ham loan from Man City

Aston Villa have identified AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as a replacement for Ezri Konsa, the latest report has claimed.

The Premier League season begins this week, but a number of clubs are still in dire need of reinforcements, including Villa.

Unai Emery's side have lost Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Lucas Digne, while Amadou Onana is set to miss most of the campaign due to a serious knee injury.

News broke earlier this week that the Lions had also relented on their stance that centre-back Konsa was not for sale, and the 28-year-old is set to complete a move to Arsenal.

Sky Sports News report that AC Milan centre-back Tomori is on their list of replacements for Konsa, with the Englishman only having one year left on his contract.

© Imago / sportphoto24

Liverpool transfer news: Calvin Ramsay loan deal

Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join St Mirren on loan for the 2026-27 season, the newest report has revealed.

The transfer window is set to close on September 1, and Andoni Iraola could see significant changes to the makeup of his squad before the summer deadline.

A number of incomings are expected, especially in the forward department, though several players could still leave the club.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are expected to be the Merseysiders' primary options for right-back, and that would leave Ramsay few opportunities to play.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Ramsay has agreed to join St Mirren on loan for the season, and that would effectively bring his career at Anfield to an end given his Reds contract only lasts until the summer of 2027.

© Imago

West Ham transfer news: Man City midfielder on loan

West Ham United are reported to have agreed to sign Divine Mukasa from Manchester City on loan.

The Hammers started their Championship season on Sunday, though they conceded in the 92nd minute to draw 2-2 with Burnley.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will hope that his squad is strong enough to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hammers have signed six players so far this summer, but the Londoners are still thought to be in the market for a midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has followed on from reporting by insider ExWHUEmployee and revealed that Man City teenager Mukasa is set to undergo a medical to join West Ham on loan for the remainder of the season.