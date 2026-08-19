Arsenal transfer news: Ezri Konsa update as Gunners, Aston Villa 'reach agreement' over fee for England star

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa for more than £50m.

While speculation has emerged over the future of Ollie Watkins this week, Villa have found themselves having to contend with other business elsewhere.

Despite the excitement of a double deal being concluded on Wednesday, concerns have remained over the future of Konsa.

Having established himself as a key player for England, the 28-year-old has become a wanted man for other Premier League clubs.

Champions Arsenal are known to be long-term admirers and have been threatening to make an approach that Villa could not turn down.

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Arsenal, Aston Villa reach Konsa agreement

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal have made the breakthrough in negotiations with their Villa counterparts.

The Gunners have agreed to a deal worth £51m plus add-ons, with Mikel Arteta getting his chosen candidate to shore up his backline even further.

William Saliba's back injury and the lingering issues of Jurrien Timber have encouraged the Spaniard to add another versatile defender to his ranks.

Konsa has allegedly already said his goodbyes to his Villa teammates and the club's staff ahead of an Arsenal medical on Thursday.

Across seven years at Villa, Konsa has made 286 appearances, donned the captain's armband and won a Europa League trophy.

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Where does Konsa sale leave Aston Villa?

The money that will be generated from the sale of Konsa is essentially the same that has been shelled out for goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

Given Villa's struggles to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, the similar sums is unlikely to be a coincidence.

Nevertheless, Villa are still making a mammoth profit this summer. As it stands, £136m - not including the loan of Alejandro Garnacho - has been shelled out, whereas in excess of £200m - not including loan exits - has been recouped.

Emiliano Martinez and Watkins could still depart Villa Park before the end of the summer transfer window, while money should be generated from the likely exit of Leon Bailey.

Emery must find a way to add at least one new central defender, potentially another centre-forward and another wide player to his squad.