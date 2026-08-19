Hull City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes latest

Hull City will begin life back in the Premier League with a clash against Manchester United on Saturday.
The Tigers secured a return to England's top flight courtesy of their Championship playoff success last season, while Man United finished third in the 2025-26 Premier League table.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Hull's injury and suspension issues ahead of the contest.
Eliot Matazo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Hull are without the services of Matazo, who suffered a severe knee injury in April; the midfielder will not be back on the field until the early stages of 2027.
Darko Gyabi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Hull will be without the services of Gyabi until the latter stages of the year due to a serious groin issue.
Jack Butland
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Status: Out
Type of injury: Elbow
Possible return date: Unknown
Ex-Man United goalkeeper Butland will not face his former club this weekend, with the Englishman out for a long period following an elbow operation.
Oscar Zambrano
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
New signing Zambrano is out for at least the next month due to a thigh issue.
Charlie Hughes
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Hughes continues to have issues after having a groin operation over the summer, and there is no clear return date for the defender at this stage of proceedings.
Joe Gelhardt
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
New signing Gelhardt will not play this weekend due to an ankle injury, and it is expected that he will be on the sidelines for another three weeks or so.
Hidemasa Morita
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: August 25 (vs. Stoke City)
New signing Morita will not play on Saturday due to a calf issue, but there is a chance that he will be involved in next week's EFL Cup fixture with Championship side Stoke City.
Cody Drameh
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Man United)
Drameh is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury, and there is a chance that he will be in the squad against Man United on Saturday afternoon.
Matty Jacob
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Man United)
Jacob needs an assessment on a hip issue before his availability for this weekend's Premier League clash with the Red Devils can be determined.
HULL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Hull have no players banned for this match.