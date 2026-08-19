Hull City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes latest

Hull City will begin life back in the Premier League with a clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Tigers secured a return to England's top flight courtesy of their Championship playoff success last season, while Man United finished third in the 2025-26 Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Hull's injury and suspension issues ahead of the contest.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Hull are without the services of Matazo, who suffered a severe knee injury in April; the midfielder will not be back on the field until the early stages of 2027.

Darko Gyabi

© Imago / Focus Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Hull will be without the services of Gyabi until the latter stages of the year due to a serious groin issue.

Jack Butland

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Elbow

Possible return date: Unknown

Ex-Man United goalkeeper Butland will not face his former club this weekend, with the Englishman out for a long period following an elbow operation.

Oscar Zambrano

© Iconsport / SPP

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

New signing Zambrano is out for at least the next month due to a thigh issue.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Hughes continues to have issues after having a groin operation over the summer, and there is no clear return date for the defender at this stage of proceedings.

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

New signing Gelhardt will not play this weekend due to an ankle injury, and it is expected that he will be on the sidelines for another three weeks or so.

Hidemasa Morita

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: August 25 (vs. Stoke City)

New signing Morita will not play on Saturday due to a calf issue, but there is a chance that he will be involved in next week's EFL Cup fixture with Championship side Stoke City.

Cody Drameh

© Imago / Focus Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Man United)

Drameh is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury, and there is a chance that he will be in the squad against Man United on Saturday afternoon.

Matty Jacob

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Man United)

Jacob needs an assessment on a hip issue before his availability for this weekend's Premier League clash with the Red Devils can be determined.

HULL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Hull have no players banned for this match.