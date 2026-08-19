Arsenal transfer news: David Ornstein reveals Gunners are now 'closing in' on fifth summer signing

Arsenal are advancing towards a deal for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his backline.

The England star has been a long-standing target, and talks are now progressing after dialogue between the two clubs.

Konsa's ability to operate at centre-back and right-back could make him a particularly valuable addition to Arsenal's title-defending squad.

Arsenal advancing in talks to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Arsenal are 'closing in' on an agreement for Konsa, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, with work now advancing to bridge the gap between the Gunners and Aston Villa over his valuation.

The 28-year-old has been high on Arsenal's shortlist throughout the summer, with his versatility a major attraction. He can operate primarily at centre-back but has also provided cover at right-back for both club and country.

That has become particularly important with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber currently sidelined.

Konsa was an important member of England's 2026 World Cup squad, starting every match until the semi-final defeat by Argentina, while he made 48 appearances for Villa last season as they won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League.

Arsenal have also considered other defensive options, including Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah, but Konsa now appears to be the player closest to joining as their fifth permanent signing of the summer window.

Konsa a major addition for Arsenal's title defence hopes

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Konsa would give Arsenal something they desperately need on the eve of the new season - a Premier League-ready defender who should be able to slot straight into Arteta's system.

His immediate role is obvious with Saliba injured, but his value could extend well beyond that period, particularly because his ability to play right-back gives Arteta another option once the France international returns.

That versatility could be crucial across a long campaign in which Arsenal will again be competing on multiple fronts.

Konsa has also spent years operating at the top end of the Premier League and has significant European experience, meaning the Gunners would not be taking a gamble on a player who needs time to adapt.

The potential signing also underlines how seriously Arteta is taking Arsenal's title defence.

Rather than simply patching the holes created by injuries, the Gunners appear intent on building enough depth to compete for the Premier League and Champions League simultaneously.