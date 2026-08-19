Championship transfer news: Wolves, Middlesbrough, Burnley learn who has won Jordan James race after 'total agreement' reached

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly won the race to sign Rennes midfielder Jordan James.

Since it became clear that the Wales international was keen to return to England, a number of Championship clubs have been vying for his signature.

Although Wolves have consistently been linked with the former Birmingham City youngster and Leicester City loanee, the likes of Middlesbrough and Burnley are also admirers.

Rennes are said to have valued the 22-year-old in the region of £10m, a figure that seemingly did not deter many, if any, of his suitors.

According to L'Equipe, it is Wolves who have reached an agreement with the French club.

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What are Wolves paying for Jordan James?

The report alleges that James will initial move to Molineux on a season-long loan deal.

However, it is added that there will be an obligation to buy of at least €10m (£8.56m) at the end of the season.

Wolves will seemingly now attempt to finalise the transfer of James before Saturday's Championship fixture at Preston North End.

© Imago / Sportimage

Is James a certain starter for Wolves?

While Cesar Peixoto has been eager to add a new central midfielder to his Wolves squad, that is not to say that the Portuguese is short of options.

Andre and Marshall Munetsi started in the engine room against Blackburn Rovers in last week's Championship opener.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle, Ladislav Krejci and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are also viewed as alternatives in that role.

That all said, James already has a record of 20 goals and six assists from 129 Championship appearances which cannot be ignored.

As well as being versatile enough to take on different responsibilities in midfield, the 22-cap Wales international also ticks the box of being homegrown.

Wolves need to sign players of that profile and part ways with those from different nations to make it easier to comply with the EFL matchday squad regulations.