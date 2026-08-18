Wolves transfer news: Former League One star valued at £7.5m+ being 'considered' by Championship club

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Despite adding the likes of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez to their squad, Wolves are still expecting to make a number of signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Even though he possesses a number of versatile attackers in his squad, Cesar Peixoto is known to want a traditional winger.

According to Express & Star journalist Liam Keen, Cozier-Duberry is someone who has been added to Wolves' shortlist.

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How much could Cozier-Duberry cost this summer?

The 21-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career on loan at Bolton Wanderers, contributing nine goals and 13 assists as the Trotters earned promotion from League One.

That has allegedly led to interest from Rangers, with Brighton said to have rejected a £7.5m offer from the Glasgow giants.

As such, Wolves are aware that they will need to invest more in the former England Under-20 international if they wish to add him to their squad.

At this point in time, it is claimed that the West Midlands outfit consider Cozier-Duberry as one of a number of targets.

There are two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

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How do Wolves' wide options look?

Rodrigo Gomes, Mateus Mane and Rafiki Said are Wolves' most traditional wide and attacking players in the squad.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Adam Armstrong can also be used there, but Peixoto may prefer to deploy that duo in other areas.

Signing Cozier-Duberry would also make sense from the perspective that Wolves are in desperate need of homegrown talent for their squad.

Ideally, they need to part ways with a number of foreign players and replace them with youth and experience from the United Kingdom to make it easier to comply with the EFL matchday squad registration rules.