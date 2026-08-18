Transfer news and rumours: Rangers 'closing' on international defender, Liverpool 'tracking' 16-year-old starlet

Rangers are allegedly closing in on the loan signing of Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic.

After their dismal start to the new campaign, Derek McInnes has been in the market for fresh additions.

The exit of legendary right-back James Tavernier has also increased the need to make a quality signing in that area of the pitch.

According to Sky Sports News, the Glasgow giants are nearing the completion of a deal for Nedeljkovic.

Despite having 11 caps for Serbia, the 20-year-old has endured a stop-start career, making 10 appearances for Aston Villa and 17 at RB Leipzig after an initial move from Red Star Belgrade.

As per the report, Rangers are signing Nedeljkovic on a loan deal, but making a number of set appearances would trigger a £4m permanent transfer.

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Rangers suffer Cozier-Duberry frustration

Meanwhile, McInnes is allegedly also attempting to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The former Arsenal youngster starred on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One during 2025-26, contributing nine goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances.

He is now hoping to make the next step up, with Rangers seemingly keen to spend big money on the 21-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Rangers have failed with a £7.5m proposal for the former England Under-20 international.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Rangers will return with an improved offer, or if Brighton plan to keep him around the first-team squad.

There are two years remaining on Cozier-Duberry's contract, effectively giving Brighton the option to facilitate another loan should they feel that can strengthen their position.

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Liverpool interested in Argentine starlet?

On Merseyside, Liverpool have allegedly identified Independiente starlet Thiago Veron as a potential transfer target.

Andoni Iraola is currently focused on trying to add at least one new winger to the squad before the end of the summer window.

Nevertheless, the Premier League giants are seemingly still giving consideration to making the high-profile signing of one of the world's top prospects.

According to Sport Witness, Liverpool are contemplating whether to make an approach for 16-year-old Veron.

Capable of playing as a number 10 or on either flank, the teenager has caught the eye with his performances in the youth ranks in Argentina.

Although he is yet to make his senior Independiente debut, the assumption is that his current club will want to present him with a pathway to the senior team.

As per FIFA regulations with regards to age limits on foreign transfers, Liverpool would not be able to push through a deal for Veron until at least the 2028 summer market.