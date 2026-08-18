Preview: Red Star Belgrade vs Viktoria Plzen - prediction, team news, lineups

Both potentially 180 minutes away from the League Phase of UEFA's second-tier club competition, Red Star Belgrade and Viktoria Plzen clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic for the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday night.

Red Star come into this clash following Champions League disappointment and a recent managerial switch, whereas Viktoriani are hoping to make amends after a poor start to their domestic campaign.

Match preview

Winning the Serbian Super Liga for the ninth consecutive time last season, Red Star Belgrade booked their usual spot in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League but have fallen short of making the League Phase.

Red Star's continental campaign started excellently with a 9-0 aggregate battering of Northern Ireland's Larne in July, however, a 3-0 aggregate loss to Hapoel Beer Sheva earlier this month means that the Serbian giants are now scrambling for a Europa League spot.

Last week's Champions League exit played its part in a significant sideline reshuffle, with Dejan Stankovic resigning as Red Star head coach, swiftly replaced by Spanish tactician Albert Riera in the Belgrade hotseat.

For all of their shocks and struggles in Europe so far this summer, Thursday's hosts have made an excellent start to their title defence domestically, winning three straight Super Liga contests by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

Red Star are looking for another bite at the Europa League cherry after placing 15th in the League Phase last campaign with 14 points from eight matches, before eventually exiting in the playoff round to French outfit Lille.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Winners of their domestic league most recently in 2022, Viktoria Plzen were preparing for a July clash with Tromso IL in the second round of Europa League before a match-fixing scandal boosted their chances of reaching the League Phase.

Viktoriani have replaced fellow Czech club MFK Karvina in the qualifying playoffs after they were expelled by UEFA for wrongdoing, meaning that Martin Hysky's men have bypassed four continental matches.

Considering their poor start to the domestic campaign - winning just one of their opening four top-flight fixtures - Viktoria Plzen are rather fortunate to receive a two-legged opportunity against Red Star Belgrade over the next week.

After commencing the league season with a three-match winless run (D2 L1), Viktoriani picked up their maiden success of 2026-27 on Saturday, when they enjoyed a narrow 3-2 triumph over bottom side FC Zlin.

Scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts during that match over the weekend, 22-year-old Christophe Kabango has enjoyed a productive start to the term, netting three goals across four first-division matches.

Red Star Belgrade form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

L D D W

Team News

© Imago / Michal Fajt

After receiving a red card during the second-leg defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva last week, Red Star Belgrade's Mohamed Abu Fani is suspended for Thursday night.

As a result, Red Star are likely to field a midfield duo of Rade Krunic and Timi Max Elsnik on home soil in the first leg.

Subbed off at half time during the 2-0 home loss to Hapoel Beer Sheva, striker Jay Enem could drop to the bench this week.

A regular appearance-maker for Viktoria in Europe over the past few years, veteran Matej Vydra could start up front for the visitors.

That move would force Viktoriani to shift youngster Kabango onto the left flank, with Frenchman Cheick Souare potentially playing the most advanced role of a midfield three.

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Seol, Luckassen, Erakovic, Tiknizyan; Krunic, Elsnik, Bukari, Kostov, Duarte; Arnautovic

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Memic, Dweh, Spacil, Doski; Hrosovsky, Cerv, Lawal, Souare, Kabango; Vydra

We say: Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

Desperate to make up for their Champions League exit, Red Star Belgrade will be looking to experience that typical new-manager bounce on Thursday night.

Viktoria are finally taking to the European stage this summer and face a tricky opening assignment at an intimidating Serbian venue.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.