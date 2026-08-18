Transfer news and rumours today: Lucas Bergvall leaving Tottenham, Amar Dedic to Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly decided to sell Lucas Bergvall if the club's valuation of the player is met this summer.

The 20-year-old is heading towards a campaign of being a second-choice option in the middle of the park in North London following the big-money arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes ahead of the new term.

Bergvall is understood to be concerned about his game time in the upcoming 2026-27 season, with the Swede supposedly handing in a transfer request at the beginning of the summer as he seeks a move away.

There are said to be plenty of potential suitors for the midfielder, with Europa League-bound Sunderland believed to be admirers of the player who featured at the 2026 World Cup this summer in North America.

However, according to Football Insider, it is Newcastle United who are leading the race for the signature of Bergvall, with the North-East giants targeting major reinforcements following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali.

The Magpies have already seen an initial £46m bid rejected by Tottenham for Bergvall, although it is claimed that Spurs are willing to sanction an exit for the 14-time international should their £60m valuation be offered.

As well as Newcastle, it is said that Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest are also in the race for the 20-year-old, however, the Tricky Trees face an uphill battle to beat Newcastle to the midfielder.

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Newcastle complete Dedic signing

Focusing fully on St James' Park for the moment, Newcastle have announced their sixth senior arrival of the summer transfer window, as they look to rebuild following the recent exit of former head coach Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have sealed the signature of right-back Amar Dedic on a permanent deal from Benfica, with the Bosnian putting pen to paper on a five-year contract in the North-East until the summer of 2031.

The 24-year-old is clearly an addition sanctioned and supported by the new head coach Matthias Jaissle, who has previously worked with the defender during spells at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Speaking to Newcastle's in-house media following confirmation of the move, Dedic said: "It is a special feeling and a really big honour for me to join Newcastle United. I am really happy to be here and cannot wait to start playing for the club and the amazing fans.

"Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I am really happy to be playing for him again.

"Playing Premier League football at St James' Park is going to be really special. Every game feels like a big occasion, with an amazing atmosphere. I am really excited to get started."

Dedic's first appearance for Newcastle could arrive on home soil against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

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Witsel close to joining French club?

Finishing off in France, Axel Witsel could be playing in Ligue 1 for the first time in his commendable career this season following his exit from Spanish side Girona at the conclusion of 2025-26.

According to French republication L'Equipe, the 37-year-old is moving towards a switch to Nice, who are looking for midfield reinforcements following a recent injury to one of their star players.

It is understood that initial discussions are based around a one-year contract for Witsel, with the potential for an extra 12 months depending on how the Belgium international performs in 2026-27.

The former Borussia Dortmund man played a bit-part role for the Belgian Red Devils on their way to the World Cup quarter-finals this summer, managing just 31 minutes of action across two appearances.