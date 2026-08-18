Chelsea 'demand' new nine-figure asking price as Premier League rivals 'enter race' for star player

Chelsea have reportedly set a new £100m asking price for Pedro Neto amid heavy interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old winger has made 103 appearances since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £54m deal in 2024.

The Blues are now extremely willing to sanction his departure before the summer transfer window closes if their revised financial demands are met.

Chelsea have already heavily bolstered their attacking options this summer by recruiting Morgan Rogers, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha, even if Pedro Neto has appeared to be favoured by Xabi Alonso in recent weeks as a right winger, right wing-back hybrid.

Nonetheless, the Portugal international could be sacrificed to raise funds ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Chelsea 'demand £100m fee' for Pedro Neto transfer

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Metro Sport, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy initially valued the versatile forward at approximately £70m earlier this summer.

However, they drastically increased their valuation after the player was heavily linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Rumours have even suggested that the Middle Eastern outfit had already successfully agreed personal terms with the highly rated attacker.

However, Chelsea bosses firmly believe their prized asset is worth significantly more after seeing Yan Diomande join Real Madrid for £120m.

They are also acutely aware that Paris Saint-Germain recently quoted a staggering £145m fee to part ways with promising winger Bradley Barcola.

Will Man City or Arsenal sign the Portuguese winger?

© Imago / Visionhaus

Man City remain incredibly keen on securing his signature as newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca seeks a reunion with his former player.

The Italian tactician publicly urged his superiors to strengthen the squad following a humbling Community Shield defeat against domestic rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team are also closely monitoring the situation after failing in their audacious bid to sign Brazil winger Vinicius Junior.

Meanwhile, Spurs have reportedly made a formal approach as they continue their impressive spending spree under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

If Neto ultimately remains in the capital, he is widely expected to feature in their upcoming Premier League opener against Fulham under Alonso.