How much do Premier League referees get paid? Who are the officials for the 2026-27 season?

The 2026-27 Premier League season is just days away from getting underway, with star players and big-name managers set to dominate the headlines for another campaign.

However, players and managers will not be the only ones taking the spotlight in the new season, because in the modern game, referees also draw plenty of attention.

Referees know that all the key on-field decisions will be put under scrutiny, whether that be from fans, journalists or colleagues in the VAR room, who have as big a say as the individual in the middle.

Ahead of the opening weekend of the new season, Sports Mole looks at how much Premier League referees earn for one of the most pressurised roles in football.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How much do Premier League referees earn?

Premier League officials are employed by Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref), which was previously known as Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the organisation responsible for referees in English football.

Former Premier League and World Cup final referee Howard Webb, who is the chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, revealed in 2025 that top-flight referees can earn six-figure salaries.

Webb reportedly told a meeting of the 72 EFL clubs that the base salary for Premier League referees is between £72,000 and £148,000.

The average salary per season can range from £170,000 to £180,000 when performance-related bonuses and match fees are taken into account.

The very top officials can earn more if they are part of the refereeing group for UEFA and FIFA competitions, which can lead to salaries near the £250,000 a year mark.

Since 2024, Pro Ref officials have been stopped from working on league games overseas as a way to boost their income.

Who are the referees for the 2026-27 Premier League season?

Referees eligible for 2026-27 Premier League and Championship games Sam Allison, Stuart Attwell, Anthony Backhouse, Peter Bankes, Sam Barrott, Elliot Bell, James Bell, Tom Bramall, John Brooks, John Busby, Matt Corlett, Matt Donohue, Darren England, Will Finnie, Jarred Gillett, Farai Hallam, Tony Harrington, Adam Herczeg, Simon Hooper, Rob Jones, Chris Kavanagh, Tom Kirk, Andrew Kitchen, Oli Langford, Andy Madley, Bobby Madley, Steve Martin, Tom Nield, Michael Oliver, Craig Pawson, Tom Reeves, Ruebyn Ricardo, Tim Robinson, Michael Salisbury, Josh Smith, Lewis Smith, Paul Tierney, Gavin Ward, David Webb

Pro Ref have announced a group of 39 referees that will be eligible to officiate Premier League and Championship games this season.

Michael Oliver is back focusing on domestic football after officiating four games at the 2026 World Cup, including Spain's quarter-final win over Belgium.

Antony Taylor also worked at the tournament in North America before he announced his retirement from refereeing, which made the 2025-26 season his last as a Premier League official.

The list of referees for the new Premier League season also features John Brooks, Jarred Gillett, Simon Hooper, Craig Pawson, Michael Salisbury and Paul Tierney.

Assistant referees will be selected from the Professional Assistant Referee Group and Professional Development Assistant Referee Group.