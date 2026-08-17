Preview: Gornik Zabrze vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams featuring in the Conference League for the first time will square off in the playoff round on Thursday as Monaco visit Gornik Zabrze in the opening leg of that tie from Arena Zabrze.

A 2-1 defeat on aggregate versus Ferencvaros in Europa League qualifying dropped the Polish side into this competition, while Monaco were seventh in the last Ligue 1 campaign, earning a Conference League place thanks to Lens winning the Coupe de France after already securing a Champions League berth.

Match preview

Gornik Zabrze will hope it is third time lucky after being eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League qualifying stages already this season.

Michal Gasparik’s men have yet to win a match in European qualifying this year but have avoided defeat in both of their home games.

In those two European qualification home encounters, they failed to score in the second half, with an own goal in the second leg of their qualifier versus Ferencvaros relegating them to this tournament.

Coming into this contest, they are unbeaten in their last four competitive fixtures on home soil, defeating Wisla Krakow domestically over the weekend.

They have not lost any of their last three competitive outings when netting first, winning on two of those occasions.

Thursday will mark just their third all-time meeting in Europe against a Ligue 1 side, and their first at home since the 1971-72 European Cup, when they drew Marseille 1-1.

© Imago / Sportimage

Under new management, Monaco will be seeking a spot in a European competition for a third successive campaign.

This upcoming match will be the first competitive one for Filipe Luis at the helm, with the Brazilian guiding Flamengo to the 2025 Copa Libertadores crown and the Brasileiro Serie A title that same season.

Monaco have not fared well in European playoff matches of late, losing on aggregate to PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League qualification ties earlier this decade.

On Thursday they can end a three-game winless run away from home in European competition, collecting two draws over that stretch.

The Principality club avoided defeat in three of their five Champions League away affairs a season ago but gave up a combined 14 goals as the visitors.

Les Monegasques have never lost a European contest in Poland, winning in three of those previous four visits to central Europe.

Gornik Zabrze form (all competitions):

Monaco Pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Due to a broken arm, Gornik Zabrze will be missing Jaroslaw Kubicki for this match, while Sondre Liseth is eligible to play despite his red card domestically on Sunday.

Kacper Urbanski had the opening goal in their second-leg tie versus Ferencvaros, though it was a Michal Sacek own goal, eight minutes before the 90, which eliminated them from the Europa League.

We are unlikely to see Mohammed Salisu feature for Monaco as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear, while Folarin Balogun did not play in their last friendly against Coventry as their top Ligue 1 goalscorer last season is being heavily linked to a move to Tottenham.

Mika Biereth is expected to see action up top in his place, with the Danish striker starting in each of their pre-season affairs and Manchester City loanee Mathys Detourbet beginning in all but one of those outings.

Gornik Zabrze possible starting lineup:

Schulze; Sacek, Janicki, Josema, Janza; Urbanski, Dietz, Bernardo; Ikia Dimi, Prekop, Khlan

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Kehrer, Dier, Mawissa; Detourbet, Camara, Coulibaly, Golovin; Abline, Biereth

We say: Gornik Zabrze 0-0 Monaco

Monaco tend to struggle away from home in Europe, and we expect Gornik Zabrze's defensive tactics to suffocate the Principality club in leg one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.