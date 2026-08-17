Leeds United 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Daniel Farke, W11 D14 L13 in the Premier League in 2025-26 First fixture Nottingham Forest (A), August 22, City Ground Summer activity Net spend £55m; James Trafford from Man City in a club-record £40m deal Star player Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 14 Premier League goals and 1 assist in 2025-26 Our prediction 12th in the Premier League, building on a solid platform

Leeds United finished 14th in the Premier League in 2025-26 with 47 points, a respectable return for a club that had spent two seasons outside the top flight and returned as Championship champions.

The target for 2026-27 is progress rather than survival, with Daniel Farke's side aiming to push into the top half after spending more than £74m during a transformative summer window.

A club-record £40m deal for goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City headlined the window, while the departures of Pascal Struijk to Brighton and Illan Meslier on a free transfer marked the end of two long associations with the club.

Here, Sports Mole previews Leeds's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their second successive top-flight campaign.

Leeds United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Leeds open the campaign away at Nottingham Forest on August 22, followed by a home fixture against Brentford eight days later, before visiting Brighton and Hove Albion in gameweek three; Forest finished 16th in 2025-26, Brentford ninth and Brighton eighth, making this an opening run that mixes mid-table opponents with Conference League qualifiers.

Gameweek four brings Newcastle to Elland Road under the Friday night lights on September 14, and the visit of Crystal Palace on September 19 completes a September that features two of three fixtures at home.

October presents a more demanding schedule, with an away trip to Arsenal followed by a home fixture against Manchester United, a visit to Sunderland and a trip to Bournemouth, all inside three weeks.

2026-27 Premier League season Leeds United fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 22 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United A City Ground 15:00 August 30 Leeds United vs Brentford H Elland Road 14:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 5 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United A American Express Stadium 15:00 September 14 Leeds United vs Newcastle United H Elland Road 20:00 September 19 Leeds United vs Crystal Palace H Elland Road 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Arsenal vs Leeds United A Emirates Stadium 15:00 October 17 Leeds United vs Manchester United H Elland Road 15:00 October 24 Sunderland vs Leeds United A Stadium of Light 15:00 October 31 AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United A Vitality Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur H Elland Road 15:00 November 21 Chelsea vs Leeds United A Stamford Bridge 15:00 November 28 Leeds United vs Coventry City H Elland Road 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Manchester City vs Leeds United A Etihad Stadium 20:00 December 5 Leeds United vs Ipswich Town H Elland Road 15:00 December 12 Liverpool vs Leeds United A Anfield 15:00 December 19 Leeds United vs Fulham H Elland Road 15:00 December 26 Aston Villa vs Leeds United A Villa Park 15:00 December 30 Hull City vs Leeds United A MKM Stadium 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Leeds United vs Everton H Elland Road 15:00 January 6 Leeds United vs Manchester City H Elland Road 20:00 January 16 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 January 23 Leeds United vs Chelsea H Elland Road 15:00 January 30 Coventry City vs Leeds United A CBS Arena 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth H Elland Road 15:00 February 10 Everton vs Leeds United A Everton Stadium 20:00 February 20 Leeds United vs Aston Villa H Elland Road 15:00 February 27 Fulham vs Leeds United A Craven Cottage 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Leeds United vs Hull City H Elland Road 20:00 March 13 Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion H Elland Road 15:00 March 20 Newcastle United vs Leeds United A St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest H Elland Road 15:00 April 17 Brentford vs Leeds United A Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 April 24 Leeds United vs Liverpool H Elland Road 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Ipswich Town vs Leeds United A Portman Road 15:00 May 8 Leeds United vs Arsenal H Elland Road 15:00 May 15 Manchester United vs Leeds United A Old Trafford 15:00 May 23 Leeds United vs Sunderland H Elland Road 15:00 May 30 Crystal Palace vs Leeds United A Selhurst Park 16:00

Leeds United summer 2026 transfer activity

Leeds have backed Farke with a net spend of approximately £55m this summer, the largest outlay in the club's history, signalling a clear shift from survival mode to ambition under the 49ers Enterprises ownership group.

The headline arrival is Trafford, who cost an initial £40m from Man City with the fee potentially rising to £45m in add-ons, making him the most expensive British goalkeeper in history and surpassing the previous Elland Road record of £35.5m paid for Georginio Rutter in 2023.

Bosnian centre-back Tarik Muharemovic arrived from Sassuolo for £34.1m on a five-year deal after leading the Serie A side in interceptions (45) and blocks (31) in 2025-26, while Harry Wilson joined on a free transfer from Fulham to add creativity across the front line.

The most significant departure was Struijk's £18m move to Brighton, while Meslier left on a free transfer after his contract expired and Karl Darlow joined Man United as a third-choice goalkeeper.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Leeds United summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins Harry Wilson Fulham Free Tarik Muharemovic Sassuolo £34.1m James Trafford Man City £40m ▼ Outs Illan Meslier Arsenal Free Pascal Struijk Brighton £18m Karl Darlow Man United Free Isaac Schmidt Young Boys £1.1m Jack Harrison New England Rev. Undisclosed Joe Gelhardt Hull City Undisclosed Harry Gray Sheff. Wednesday Loan Charlie Crew Walsall Loan Net spend: £55m | Total in: £74.1m | Total out: £19.1m

Leeds United 2026-27 squad

Leeds carry a first-team squad of around 25 senior players into 2026-27, a well-balanced group that blends established Premier League performers with the international pedigree of signings made across the last two windows.

The strongest area of the squad is central midfield, where Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Ilia Gruev provide five credible options for two or three starting positions depending on formation.

The forward line also looks well stocked following the arrival of Wilson to complement Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Lukas Nmecha, although the depth at centre-back is thinner following Struijk's departure despite Muharemovic's arrival.

Four squad members are entering the final year of their contracts, including Aaronson, Gruev, Piroe and Nmecha, and resolving those situations will be important for the club's planning throughout the autumn.

Leeds United 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (2) James Trafford * Alex Cairns Defenders (9) Jayden Bogle Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Tarik Muharemovic * Sebastiaan Bornauw Gabriel Gudmundsson James Justin Maximilian Wober Sam Byram Midfielders (6) Ethan Ampadu Ao Tanaka Brenden Aaronson Anton Stach Sean Longstaff Ilia Gruev Forwards (9) Dominic Calvert-Lewin Noah Okafor Wilfried Gnonto Joel Piroe Daniel James Largie Ramazani Lukas Nmecha Mateo Joseph Harry Wilson * * Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration not yet final.

Leeds United 2026-27 predicted starting XI

Farke switched to a 3-5-2 formation in December 2025 and the system transformed Leeds's season, turning a side flirting with relegation into one that went eight games unbeaten and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The back three of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Muharemovic should provide an upgrade on 2025-26, with Trafford a significant step up in goal, while Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson give the wing-back positions natural width and energy.

Calvert-Lewin and Okafor form a front two that offers both aerial presence and pace off the shoulder, with Aaronson linking play between midfield and attack as the number 10.

Predicted XI (opening day) Leeds United 3-5-2 Calvert-Lewin Okafor Aaronson Ampadu Tanaka Gudmundsson Bogle Rodon Bijol Muharemovic Trafford Goalkeeper James Trafford Centre-back Joe Rodon Centre-back Jaka Bijol Centre-back Tarik Muharemovic Right wing-back Jayden Bogle Central midfielder Ethan Ampadu Central midfielder Ao Tanaka Left wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Striker Noah Okafor

Leeds United 2026-27 squad depth

Justin's versatility proved invaluable in 2025-26, and the England international can cover both wing-back positions as well as slotting into the back three, giving Farke a reliable option across the defence.

Bornauw and Wober provide experienced cover at centre-back, while Sam Byram offers another right-sided option if Bogle needs rest during a congested run.

The forward depth is the strongest area, with Gnonto, Piroe, Wilson, James, Ramazani and Nmecha all capable of contributing from the bench or rotating into the starting line-up, although the thin goalkeeper department behind Trafford means any injury to the new number one would leave Alex Cairns as the sole senior alternative.

Depth chart Leeds United 3-5-2 Calvert-Lewin Piroe / Joseph Okafor Gnonto / Nmecha Aaronson Wilson / Stach Ampadu Gruev / Longstaff Tanaka Longstaff / Stach Gudmundsson Justin / James Bogle Justin / Byram Rodon Bornauw / Wober Bijol Bornauw / Wober Muharemovic Wober / Bornauw Trafford Cairns

Daniel Farke: Manager profile

Farke was appointed Leeds manager in the summer of 2023, inheriting a squad still bruised by relegation and carrying the weight of an expectation that promotion was non-negotiable. His first Championship season ended agonisingly, with 90 points and a playoff final defeat to Southampton at Wembley, but the board's decision to keep faith in the German proved pivotal.

The following campaign delivered the title in emphatic fashion. Leeds and Burnley both reached the 100-point mark, but it was Farke's side who finished top on goal difference in one of the most competitive Championship seasons on record. That promotion set the stage for a challenging return to the Premier League, where Leeds endured an inconsistent opening four months that left them dangerously close to the relegation places heading into December.

A tactical switch to 3-5-2 around the turn of the year reversed the trajectory, sparked an eight-game unbeaten run and carried Leeds to an FA Cup semi-final before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. The system gave the side a defensive solidity it had lacked in the 4-3-3 shape, and the second half of the season produced enough points for a comfortable 14th-placed finish on 47 points.

Farke is a measured communicator who speaks candidly in press conferences without resorting to deflection, and his relationship with the 49ers ownership group appears strong, with both parties in talks over a contract extension beyond June 2027. Securing that deal would remove a lingering uncertainty and allow the club's recruitment planning to operate with a longer horizon.

Record at Leeds United (all competitions) Daniel Farke: managerial record Record P W D L GF GA Win% Leeds (all comps) 130 68 33 29 252 148 52% Leeds (PL 2025-26) 38 11 14 13 49 56 29% All-competition figures cover three seasons at Leeds (2023-24 to 2025-26). PL row covers 2025-26 only.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Leeds's star player

Calvert-Lewin arrived at Elland Road from Everton in August 2025 and delivered the goals that kept Leeds in the Premier League, scoring 14 times in 35 league appearances to finish as the club's top scorer and joint seventh in the overall Premier League golden boot standings in 2025-26.

The 29-year-old also contributed one assist across 2,729 Premier League minutes, while adding a 15th goal in all competitions during Leeds's FA Cup run to the semi-finals.

Across his career in the top flight, the Sheffield-born striker has now made 274 Premier League appearances, scoring 71 goals and registering 19 assists, with 239 of those league outings coming during his previous nine seasons at Everton.

Under contract at Elland Road until 2028, Calvert-Lewin enters 2026-27 without the fitness concerns that plagued his final years on Merseyside, and at 29, he is approaching the point where a 15-goal Premier League season is a realistic target if he can maintain the consistency he showed during the second half of the last campaign.

2025-26 stats Dominic Calvert-Lewin: key stats 35 2025-26 PL apps 14 2025-26 PL goals 1 2025-26 PL assists 15 2025-26 all-comp goals 274 Career PL apps 71 Career PL goals

James Trafford: Leeds's one to watch

James Trafford arrives at Elland Road as the most expensive British goalkeeper in transfer history, and the 23-year-old carries the pressure that comes with a £40m price tag and the expectation of establishing himself as England's long-term number one.

Trafford was Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2023-24 before returning to Man City, where he spent 2025-26 as the backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma, making just five appearances across the Premier League and Champions League despite playing a more prominent role in the EFL Cup and FA Cup runs that delivered two pieces of silverware.

Trafford's Championship pedigree is well established, having kept 29 clean sheets during Burnley's title-winning 2024-25 campaign, a record that earned him the Championship's best goalkeeper award that season.

Man City have retained a 20% sell-on clause and matching rights as part of the deal, which reflects their belief that the young goalkeeper's career trajectory is pointed sharply upward, and his performances in pre-season suggest that he has the composure and distribution to thrive as the first-choice starter in Farke's system from the opening day.

Leeds United strengths and weaknesses

Leeds United strengths and weaknesses Strengths Midfield depth: Five senior options for two central positions gives Farke genuine rotation without a drop in quality Proven goalscorer: Calvert-Lewin scored 14 Premier League goals in 2025-26, the highest tally by a Leeds striker since promotion Tactical flexibility: The mid-season switch to 3-5-2 produced an eight-game unbeaten run, and the squad now has personnel to operate in either system Weaknesses Goalkeeper transition: Trafford has not been a regular Premier League starter since Burnley's relegation season in 2023-24 and spent 2025-26 as a backup at Man City Defensive record: Leeds conceded 56 goals in 2025-26, ranking 16th in the division, and the loss of Struijk removes a player who started 36 league games Contract uncertainty: Four first-team players are in the final year of their deals, creating the risk of distraction or mid-season departures

Leeds United pre-season results

Leeds won four, drew one and lost one across six pre-season fixtures, scoring 13 goals and conceding six for a 66.7% win rate heading into the competitive campaign.

The standout result was a 4-2 comeback victory over Liverpool in Chicago on August 2, with Calvert-Lewin scoring twice after Aaronson had pulled Leeds back into the contest from two goals down, while the final pre-season outing produced a dominant 4-0 win over FC Augsburg at Elland Road.

Okafor missed the entire pre-season schedule after being given an extended break following Switzerland's quarter-final run at the 2026 World Cup, and his fitness levels in the opening weeks will be worth monitoring closely.

Leeds United pre-season results 2026 L W W W D W 4 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 66.7% Win rate

Leeds United 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five fixtures look manageable, with Nottm Forest, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace producing a mix of home-heavy scheduling and beatable opponents that should allow Leeds to build early momentum and avoid the sluggish start that defined the first three months of 2025-26.

Without European football to contend with, Farke has the luxury of a consistent weekly schedule and limited squad disruption, which is a genuine advantage when competing against clubs who are balancing Premier League campaigns with Champions League or Europa League obligations.

The single biggest variable is Trafford's adjustment to life as a number one at this level, because if the 23-year-old settles quickly and brings the command and distribution that his talent suggests, the defensive improvement alone could be worth five or six additional points across the season.

A 12th-placed finish feels achievable, a meaningful step up from 14th that would reflect the investment in the squad and the stability of a manager now entering his fourth year at the club.