Leeds United 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

Leeds United finished 14th in the Premier League in 2025-26 with 47 points, a respectable return for a club that had spent two seasons outside the top flight and returned as Championship champions.
The target for 2026-27 is progress rather than survival, with Daniel Farke's side aiming to push into the top half after spending more than £74m during a transformative summer window.
A club-record £40m deal for goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City headlined the window, while the departures of Pascal Struijk to Brighton and Illan Meslier on a free transfer marked the end of two long associations with the club.
Here, Sports Mole previews Leeds's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their second successive top-flight campaign.
Leeds United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
Leeds open the campaign away at Nottingham Forest on August 22, followed by a home fixture against Brentford eight days later, before visiting Brighton and Hove Albion in gameweek three; Forest finished 16th in 2025-26, Brentford ninth and Brighton eighth, making this an opening run that mixes mid-table opponents with Conference League qualifiers.
Gameweek four brings Newcastle to Elland Road under the Friday night lights on September 14, and the visit of Crystal Palace on September 19 completes a September that features two of three fixtures at home.
October presents a more demanding schedule, with an away trip to Arsenal followed by a home fixture against Manchester United, a visit to Sunderland and a trip to Bournemouth, all inside three weeks.
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|August 22
|Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
|A
|City Ground
|15:00
|August 30
|Leeds United vs Brentford
|H
|Elland Road
|14:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|September 5
|Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United
|A
|American Express Stadium
|15:00
|September 14
|Leeds United vs Newcastle United
|H
|Elland Road
|20:00
|September 19
|Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|October 10
|Arsenal vs Leeds United
|A
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|October 17
|Leeds United vs Manchester United
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|October 24
|Sunderland vs Leeds United
|A
|Stadium of Light
|15:00
|October 31
|AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United
|A
|Vitality Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|November 7
|Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|November 21
|Chelsea vs Leeds United
|A
|Stamford Bridge
|15:00
|November 28
|Leeds United vs Coventry City
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|December 2
|Manchester City vs Leeds United
|A
|Etihad Stadium
|20:00
|December 5
|Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|December 12
|Liverpool vs Leeds United
|A
|Anfield
|15:00
|December 19
|Leeds United vs Fulham
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|December 26
|Aston Villa vs Leeds United
|A
|Villa Park
|15:00
|December 30
|Hull City vs Leeds United
|A
|MKM Stadium
|20:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|January 2
|Leeds United vs Everton
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|January 6
|Leeds United vs Manchester City
|H
|Elland Road
|20:00
|January 16
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
|A
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|15:00
|January 23
|Leeds United vs Chelsea
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|January 30
|Coventry City vs Leeds United
|A
|CBS Arena
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|February 6
|Leeds United vs AFC Bournemouth
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|February 10
|Everton vs Leeds United
|A
|Everton Stadium
|20:00
|February 20
|Leeds United vs Aston Villa
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|February 27
|Fulham vs Leeds United
|A
|Craven Cottage
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|March 3
|Leeds United vs Hull City
|H
|Elland Road
|20:00
|March 13
|Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|March 20
|Newcastle United vs Leeds United
|A
|St. James' Park
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|April 10
|Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|April 17
|Brentford vs Leeds United
|A
|Gtech Community Stadium
|15:00
|April 24
|Leeds United vs Liverpool
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|May 1
|Ipswich Town vs Leeds United
|A
|Portman Road
|15:00
|May 8
|Leeds United vs Arsenal
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|May 15
|Manchester United vs Leeds United
|A
|Old Trafford
|15:00
|May 23
|Leeds United vs Sunderland
|H
|Elland Road
|15:00
|May 30
|Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
|A
|Selhurst Park
|16:00
Leeds United summer 2026 transfer activity
Leeds have backed Farke with a net spend of approximately £55m this summer, the largest outlay in the club's history, signalling a clear shift from survival mode to ambition under the 49ers Enterprises ownership group.
The headline arrival is Trafford, who cost an initial £40m from Man City with the fee potentially rising to £45m in add-ons, making him the most expensive British goalkeeper in history and surpassing the previous Elland Road record of £35.5m paid for Georginio Rutter in 2023.
Bosnian centre-back Tarik Muharemovic arrived from Sassuolo for £34.1m on a five-year deal after leading the Serie A side in interceptions (45) and blocks (31) in 2025-26, while Harry Wilson joined on a free transfer from Fulham to add creativity across the front line.
The most significant departure was Struijk's £18m move to Brighton, while Meslier left on a free transfer after his contract expired and Karl Darlow joined Man United as a third-choice goalkeeper.
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|Free
|Tarik Muharemovic
|Sassuolo
|£34.1m
|James Trafford
|Man City
|£40m
|Illan Meslier
|Arsenal
|Free
|Pascal Struijk
|Brighton
|£18m
|Karl Darlow
|Man United
|Free
|Isaac Schmidt
|Young Boys
|£1.1m
|Jack Harrison
|New England Rev.
|Undisclosed
|Joe Gelhardt
|Hull City
|Undisclosed
|Harry Gray
|Sheff. Wednesday
|Loan
|Charlie Crew
|Walsall
|Loan
Leeds United 2026-27 squad
Leeds carry a first-team squad of around 25 senior players into 2026-27, a well-balanced group that blends established Premier League performers with the international pedigree of signings made across the last two windows.
The strongest area of the squad is central midfield, where Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Ilia Gruev provide five credible options for two or three starting positions depending on formation.
The forward line also looks well stocked following the arrival of Wilson to complement Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Lukas Nmecha, although the depth at centre-back is thinner following Struijk's departure despite Muharemovic's arrival.
Four squad members are entering the final year of their contracts, including Aaronson, Gruev, Piroe and Nmecha, and resolving those situations will be important for the club's planning throughout the autumn.
Leeds United 2026-27 predicted starting XI
Farke switched to a 3-5-2 formation in December 2025 and the system transformed Leeds's season, turning a side flirting with relegation into one that went eight games unbeaten and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.
The back three of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Muharemovic should provide an upgrade on 2025-26, with Trafford a significant step up in goal, while Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson give the wing-back positions natural width and energy.
Calvert-Lewin and Okafor form a front two that offers both aerial presence and pace off the shoulder, with Aaronson linking play between midfield and attack as the number 10.
Leeds United 2026-27 squad depth
Justin's versatility proved invaluable in 2025-26, and the England international can cover both wing-back positions as well as slotting into the back three, giving Farke a reliable option across the defence.
Bornauw and Wober provide experienced cover at centre-back, while Sam Byram offers another right-sided option if Bogle needs rest during a congested run.
The forward depth is the strongest area, with Gnonto, Piroe, Wilson, James, Ramazani and Nmecha all capable of contributing from the bench or rotating into the starting line-up, although the thin goalkeeper department behind Trafford means any injury to the new number one would leave Alex Cairns as the sole senior alternative.
Leeds United
Daniel Farke: Manager profile
Farke was appointed Leeds manager in the summer of 2023, inheriting a squad still bruised by relegation and carrying the weight of an expectation that promotion was non-negotiable. His first Championship season ended agonisingly, with 90 points and a playoff final defeat to Southampton at Wembley, but the board's decision to keep faith in the German proved pivotal.
The following campaign delivered the title in emphatic fashion. Leeds and Burnley both reached the 100-point mark, but it was Farke's side who finished top on goal difference in one of the most competitive Championship seasons on record. That promotion set the stage for a challenging return to the Premier League, where Leeds endured an inconsistent opening four months that left them dangerously close to the relegation places heading into December.
A tactical switch to 3-5-2 around the turn of the year reversed the trajectory, sparked an eight-game unbeaten run and carried Leeds to an FA Cup semi-final before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. The system gave the side a defensive solidity it had lacked in the 4-3-3 shape, and the second half of the season produced enough points for a comfortable 14th-placed finish on 47 points.
Farke is a measured communicator who speaks candidly in press conferences without resorting to deflection, and his relationship with the 49ers ownership group appears strong, with both parties in talks over a contract extension beyond June 2027. Securing that deal would remove a lingering uncertainty and allow the club's recruitment planning to operate with a longer horizon.
|Record
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Win%
|Leeds (all comps)
|130
|68
|33
|29
|252
|148
|52%
|Leeds (PL 2025-26)
|38
|11
|14
|13
|49
|56
|29%
Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Leeds's star player
Calvert-Lewin arrived at Elland Road from Everton in August 2025 and delivered the goals that kept Leeds in the Premier League, scoring 14 times in 35 league appearances to finish as the club's top scorer and joint seventh in the overall Premier League golden boot standings in 2025-26.
The 29-year-old also contributed one assist across 2,729 Premier League minutes, while adding a 15th goal in all competitions during Leeds's FA Cup run to the semi-finals.
Across his career in the top flight, the Sheffield-born striker has now made 274 Premier League appearances, scoring 71 goals and registering 19 assists, with 239 of those league outings coming during his previous nine seasons at Everton.
Under contract at Elland Road until 2028, Calvert-Lewin enters 2026-27 without the fitness concerns that plagued his final years on Merseyside, and at 29, he is approaching the point where a 15-goal Premier League season is a realistic target if he can maintain the consistency he showed during the second half of the last campaign.
James Trafford: Leeds's one to watch
James Trafford arrives at Elland Road as the most expensive British goalkeeper in transfer history, and the 23-year-old carries the pressure that comes with a £40m price tag and the expectation of establishing himself as England's long-term number one.
Trafford was Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2023-24 before returning to Man City, where he spent 2025-26 as the backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma, making just five appearances across the Premier League and Champions League despite playing a more prominent role in the EFL Cup and FA Cup runs that delivered two pieces of silverware.
Trafford's Championship pedigree is well established, having kept 29 clean sheets during Burnley's title-winning 2024-25 campaign, a record that earned him the Championship's best goalkeeper award that season.
Man City have retained a 20% sell-on clause and matching rights as part of the deal, which reflects their belief that the young goalkeeper's career trajectory is pointed sharply upward, and his performances in pre-season suggest that he has the composure and distribution to thrive as the first-choice starter in Farke's system from the opening day.
Leeds United strengths and weaknesses
Leeds United pre-season results
Leeds won four, drew one and lost one across six pre-season fixtures, scoring 13 goals and conceding six for a 66.7% win rate heading into the competitive campaign.
The standout result was a 4-2 comeback victory over Liverpool in Chicago on August 2, with Calvert-Lewin scoring twice after Aaronson had pulled Leeds back into the contest from two goals down, while the final pre-season outing produced a dominant 4-0 win over FC Augsburg at Elland Road.
Okafor missed the entire pre-season schedule after being given an extended break following Switzerland's quarter-final run at the 2026 World Cup, and his fitness levels in the opening weeks will be worth monitoring closely.
Leeds United 2026-27 season prediction
The opening five fixtures look manageable, with Nottm Forest, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace producing a mix of home-heavy scheduling and beatable opponents that should allow Leeds to build early momentum and avoid the sluggish start that defined the first three months of 2025-26.
Without European football to contend with, Farke has the luxury of a consistent weekly schedule and limited squad disruption, which is a genuine advantage when competing against clubs who are balancing Premier League campaigns with Champions League or Europa League obligations.
The single biggest variable is Trafford's adjustment to life as a number one at this level, because if the 23-year-old settles quickly and brings the command and distribution that his talent suggests, the defensive improvement alone could be worth five or six additional points across the season.
A 12th-placed finish feels achievable, a meaningful step up from 14th that would reflect the investment in the squad and the stability of a manager now entering his fourth year at the club.