Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'agree deal' for Bundesliga defender set to leave club after 11 years

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign defender Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Daniel Farke's men are also preparing for a defensive departure in the coming days, with Leeds close to sending centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw on loan to Bundesliga side Hamburger SV for the 2026-27 term.

With the high-profile arrivals of James Trafford and Harry Wilson from Manchester City and Fulham respectively this summer, the Elland Road club are targeting a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Similar to Newcastle United, the Whites do not have the burden of European football this season and could come to benefit from that, with full focus placed on the domestic league and cup competitions.

Leeds commence their 2026-27 season with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon before returning to the City Ground for an EFL Cup contest next Tuesday.

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Leeds agree £8.5m Elvedi deal?

According to BBC Sport, Leeds are closing in on the signing of another defensive recruit this summer, with Bosnian centre-back Tarik Muharemovic arriving from Italian outfit Sassuolo in the middle of July.

The report claims that the Whites have agreed an £8.5m deal for the services of Elvedi, with the Yorkshire side set to pay around £6.8m initially before £1.7m of add-ons could be applied if certain requirements are reached.

It is understood that the Swiss defender travelled to England on Monday (August 17) to complete medical checks with the North-East giants ahead of his high-profile switch to the Premier League.

The arrival of Elvedi at Elland Road will supposedly give the final green light for the departure of fringe player Bornauw, who is looking to enjoy a season of regular game time at Hamburg in Germany.

It remains to be seen whether Elvedi will be registered in time to feature for Leeds in the East Midlands over the weekend, when they commence their top-flight campaign with a battle against the Tricky Trees.

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Elvedi's Messi summer

Elvedi is approaching a critical crossroads in his career after arguably the most significant summer period on an individual note as he represented Switzerland at the World Cup in North America.

The 29-year-old and his compatriots navigated their way to the quarter-finals of football's biggest tournament before being halted by Lionel Messi and 2022 winners Argentina at Kansas City Stadium.

After that last-eight disappointment, Elvedi is seemingly set for a seismic career switch, having spent the past 11 years at Borussia Monchengladbach, making over 350 competitive appearances.