Newcastle United 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Matthias Jaissle, newly appointed, four-year deal First fixture Liverpool (H), August 23, St. James' Park Summer activity Net +£128.6m profit; Toure (£43m from Hoffenheim) the standout arrival, Guimaraes, Tonali, Gordon depart Star player Joelinton, 27 PL apps, 2 goals, 1 assist in 2025-26 Our prediction 10th in the Premier League

Newcastle United's 12th-placed Premier League finish in 2025-26 represented a sharp fall from grace for a club that had qualified for the Champions League in two of the previous three seasons and lifted the Carabao Cup in March 2025.

The 2026-27 campaign marks the start of a new era at St. James' Park, with Matthias Jaissle tasked with rebuilding a squad that has lost several of its most influential players across two consecutive transfer windows.

Eddie Howe's resignation in late July, the sales of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes for a combined £244m, and the acrimonious departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool 12 months earlier have reshaped the club's identity from top to bottom.

Here, Sports Mole previews Newcastle's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations under a new head coach.

Newcastle United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Newcastle open at home to Liverpool on August 23, a tricky start given that Liverpool finished fifth in 2025-26, 11 points ahead of the Magpies, and also hold a significant psychological advantage after signing Alexander Isak from St. James' Park 12 months ago.

Gameweek two takes Jaissle's side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a home game against Bournemouth in gameweek three, meaning all three of the opening fixtures come against sides who finished in the top half in 2025-26.

The first trip to a promoted side comes in gameweek five, an afternoon kick-off versus Hull City on September 19, followed by an away match at Coventry City after the international break.

2026-27 season Newcastle United Premier League fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 23 Newcastle United vs Liverpool H St. James' Park 16:30 August 29 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 17:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 5 Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth H St. James' Park 12:30 September 14 Leeds United vs Newcastle United A Elland Road 20:00 September 19 Newcastle United vs Hull City H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Coventry City vs Newcastle United A CBS Arena 15:00 October 17 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa H St. James' Park 15:00 October 24 Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United A Selhurst Park 15:00 October 31 Newcastle United vs Everton H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Fulham vs Newcastle United A Craven Cottage 15:00 November 21 Newcastle United vs Arsenal H St. James' Park 15:00 November 28 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United A American Express Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Newcastle United vs Manchester United H St. James' Park 20:00 December 5 Newcastle United vs Sunderland H St. James' Park 15:00 December 12 Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United A Portman Road 15:00 December 19 Brentford vs Newcastle United A Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 December 26 Newcastle United vs Manchester City H St. James' Park 15:00 December 30 Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest H St. James' Park 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Chelsea vs Newcastle United A Stamford Bridge 15:00 January 6 Manchester United vs Newcastle United A Old Trafford 20:00 January 16 Newcastle United vs Fulham H St. James' Park 15:00 January 23 Arsenal vs Newcastle United A Emirates Stadium 15:00 January 30 Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Everton vs Newcastle United A Everton Stadium 15:00 February 10 Newcastle United vs Chelsea H St. James' Park 20:00 February 20 Manchester City vs Newcastle United A Etihad Stadium 15:00 February 27 Newcastle United vs Brentford H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United A City Ground 20:00 March 13 AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United A Vitality Stadium 15:00 March 20 Newcastle United vs Leeds United H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Liverpool vs Newcastle United A Anfield 15:00 April 17 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur H St. James' Park 15:00 April 24 Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town H St. James' Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Sunderland vs Newcastle United A Stadium of Light 15:00 May 8 Newcastle United vs Coventry City H St. James' Park 15:00 May 15 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United A Villa Park 15:00 May 23 Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace H St. James' Park 15:00 May 30 Hull City vs Newcastle United A MKM Stadium 16:00

Newcastle United summer 2026 transfer activity

Newcastle's summer has been defined by departures rather than arrivals, with the club generating £244.3m from the sales of Tonali (£100m to Tottenham), Gordon (£69.3m to Barcelona) and Guimaraes (£75m to Arsenal).

Bazoumana Toure's £43m arrival from Hoffenheim was the headline incoming deal, bringing pace and directness to a left wing berth left vacant by Gordon's exit, while the club also added Lukas Hornicek (£25.7m from Braga) and Ewen Jaouen (£18m from Reims) to overhaul the goalkeeping department.

Midfield reinforcements arrived in the form of Sean Steur (£20m from Ajax) and Aladji Bamba (undisclosed from Monaco), though neither signing directly replaces the profile of Tonali or Guimaraes, and the central midfield area remains a source of concern heading into the campaign.

Amar Dedic completed a move from Benfica in August to fill the right-back position vacated by Kieran Trippier's free transfer to Wolves, with the fee believed to be around £31m.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Newcastle United summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins Bazoumana Toure Hoffenheim £43m Lukas Hornicek Braga £25.7m Ewen Jaouen Reims £24m Sean Steur Ajax £23m Aladji Bamba Monaco Undisclosed Amar Dedic Benfica £31m ▼ Outs Sandro Tonali Tottenham £100m Bruno Guimaraes Arsenal £75m Anthony Gordon Barcelona £69.3m Kieran Trippier Wolves Free Matt Targett Released Free Emil Krafth Released Free John Ruddy Released Free Harrison Ashby Luton Town Loan Net spend: +£128.6m profit | Total in: £115.7m | Total out: £244.3m

Newcastle United 2026-27 squad

Newcastle's first-team squad numbers approximately 25 senior players, though that figure is inflated by the inclusion of several homegrown academy graduates who do not require a squad place under the Premier League's under-21 exemption.

Central defence is arguably the strongest area, with Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Fabian Schar all proven at Premier League level and Dan Burn available as an experienced fourth option for both centre-back and left-back.

Central midfield has been weakened significantly by the departures of Tonali and Guimaraes, leaving Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey and Joseph Willock as the most senior options alongside summer arrivals Steur and Bamba, and the depth there will be tested if the club suffers injuries.

Nick Pope remains on the books but has been made available for transfer, with Hornicek and Jaouen signed this summer as Jaissle's preferred goalkeeping pair for the season ahead.

Newcastle United 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (4) Nick Pope Lukas Hornicek* Ewen Jaouen* Mark Gillespie Defenders (7) Sven Botman Malick Thiaw Fabian Schar Dan Burn Lewis Hall Valentino Livramento Amar Dedic* Midfielders (7) Joelinton Jacob Ramsey Joseph Willock Jacob Murphy Lewis Miley Sean Steur* Aladji Bamba* Forwards (7) Nick Woltemade Yoane Wissa Harvey Barnes Anthony Elanga William Osula Bazoumana Toure* Alfie Harrison * Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration not yet final.

Newcastle United 2026-27 predicted starting XI

Jaissle's preferred 4-3-3 formation, honed across his time at Salzburg and Al Ahli, demands pace on the flanks, a physically dominant midfield and full-backs prepared to push high and press aggressively in the opposition half.

Hornicek is expected to start in goal after arriving for £25.7m, with Dedic and Hall at full-back either side of a Botman-Thiaw centre-back partnership that was the club's most reliable defensive axis in 2025-26.

Joelinton's energy and pressing intensity make him ideally suited to the new head coach's system, and Steur's arrival from Ajax provides a holding presence that allows Ramsey to push forward as the third midfielder.

Predicted XI (opening day) Newcastle United 4-3-3 Toure Woltemade Barnes Joelinton Steur Ramsey Hall Botman Thiaw Dedic Hornicek LW Bazoumana Toure ST Nick Woltemade RW Harvey Barnes CM Joelinton DM Sean Steur CM Jacob Ramsey LB Lewis Hall CB Sven Botman CB Malick Thiaw RB Amar Dedic GK Lukas Hornicek

Newcastle United 2026-27 squad depth

Jaouen provides goalkeeping competition for Hornicek after arriving from Reims for £24m, while Gillespie remains on the books as an experienced third choice who also contributes on the coaching side.

Schar's contract extension in June 2026 ensures a third proven centre-back option behind Botman and Thiaw, with Burn covering both centre-back and left-back when required, though the depth at right-back is thin beyond Dedic with Livramento still recovering from minor summer surgery.

Willock and Bamba offer midfield rotation, with 20-year-old Lewis Miley exempt from the 25-man squad under the under-21 rule and able to step in across any of the three central positions.

Elanga, Murphy and Wissa compete for starting berths across the front three, with Osula available as a physical alternative to Woltemade at centre-forward and academy product Alfie Harrison pushing for involvement after an encouraging pre-season.

Depth chart Newcastle United 4-3-3 Woltemade Osula / Wissa Toure Elanga / Murphy Barnes Elanga / Murphy Joelinton Willock / Miley Steur Bamba / Willock Ramsey Miley / Bamba Hall Burn Botman Schar / Burn Thiaw Schar / Burn Dedic Livramento Hornicek Jaouen / Gillespie

Matthias Jaissle: Manager profile

Newcastle appointed Matthias Jaissle as head coach on August 5, 2026, three weeks before the Premier League season opener. The 38-year-old German signed a four-year contract after the club paid £9.5m in compensation to Al Ahli, and he arrived at the training ground on the same weekend after delays in finalising paperwork with the Saudi club.

Jaissle inherits a squad that has undergone radical change during two consecutive transfer windows, and he carries none of the relationships or institutional knowledge that Eddie Howe built over nearly five years. His first job is to install his pressing system, while simultaneously managing a fanbase frustrated by the loss of several cult figures.

The coaching methods Jaissle developed in the Red Bull structure at Salzburg, where he won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and guided the club to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, revolve around aggressive counter-pressing, rapid vertical transitions and wing play through direct runners. At Al Ahli he applied the same principles to win consecutive AFC Champions League crowns, a feat no other coach had managed.

Jaissle's communication style in press conferences has been direct and measured, with a willingness to acknowledge difficulties without deflecting responsibility. His contract runs until 2030, giving the club time to allow the rebuild to take shape without the immediate pressure of a top-four target.

Managerial record (all competitions) Matthias Jaissle: managerial record Record P W D L GF GA Win% Newcastle (all comps) 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A Career total (all clubs) 215 144 33 38 492 218 67% Jaissle appointed August 5, 2026. No competitive games at Newcastle at time of publication. Career total covers Salzburg (2021-23) and Al Ahli (2023-26).

Joelinton: Newcastle's star player

Joelinton enters the 2026-27 campaign as the longest-serving senior outfield player at the club, having joined from Hoffenheim in July 2019, and his transformation from an underperforming striker into one of the Premier League's most combative midfielders remains one of the defining stories of the Howe era.

The Brazilian recorded two goals and one assist in 27 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, modest attacking numbers that fail to capture his overall contribution in terms of pressing volume, ball recoveries and physical intensity in the middle of the park.

Across his Newcastle career, Joelinton has made over 200 Premier League appearances and reached the 250-appearance milestone across all competitions in January 2026, a figure that reflects both his durability and his importance to successive managers.

At 30, he has already entered the peal physical years as a midfielder, and his ability to cover ground at high speed while maintaining discipline in the tackle aligns closely with the pressing principles Jaissle developed at Salzburg and Al Ahli.

2025-26 stats Joelinton: key stats 27 2025-26 PL apps 2 2025-26 PL goals 1 2025-26 PL assists 32 2025-26 all-comp apps 204+ Career PL apps 24 Career PL goals

Yoane Wissa: Newcastle's one to watch

Yoane Wissa endured a wretched first season at St. James' Park after his £55m move from Brentford in September 2025, managing just one goal and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances while struggling with injuries and a lack of consistent playing time.

The DR Congo international arrived as a proven Premier League goalscorer, with 45 top-flight goals for Brentford across four seasons, but never established himself in Howe's system and spent long stretches on the bench or used as a late substitute.

Wissa scored twice in Newcastle's 2-1 pre-season win over Valencia in Jaissle's first match in charge, a hint that the change of head coach and tactical approach could unlock the form that made him one of the division's most effective forwards at the Gtech Community Stadium.

At 29 and with three years remaining on his contract, the forward has both the time and the motivation to prove his critics wrong, and Jaissle's preference for quick, incisive attacking transitions suits his movement and finishing instincts far more naturally than the slower build-up play that characterised the final months of the Howe era.

Newcastle United strengths and weaknesses

Newcastle United strengths and weaknesses Strengths Centre-back depth: Botman, Thiaw and Schar provide three proven Premier League central defenders, a luxury that many mid-table rivals lack Financial flexibility: Net transfer profit of £128.6m this summer gives the club significant room to add further signings before the September 1 deadline Managerial pedigree: Jaissle's record of winning titles at Salzburg and Al Ahli, including back-to-back AFC Champions League crowns, provides a clear tactical identity from day one Weaknesses Central midfield losses: The combined departures of Tonali and Guimaraes remove 64 Premier League starts and the team's primary creative and ball-winning axis from 2025-26 Managerial transition: Jaissle has limited window with the squad before the opening fixture, leaving minimal time to embed a pressing system that requires coordinated movement across all 11 positions Forward productivity: Woltemade (eight league goals in 2025-26), Wissa (one goal) and Osula (seven goals) contributed 16 league goals between them, a combined total that would have placed them fourth among individual scorers

Newcastle United pre-season results

Newcastle's pre-season produced two wins, two draws and three defeats from seven matches, with a combined scoreline of 10 goals scored and 12 conceded across fixtures against opposition ranging from National League North to La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The most significant result was the 2-1 comeback victory at Valencia on August 8, Jaissle's first match in charge, where Wissa scored twice in the second half after the Magpies had fallen behind, and that display offered a glimpse of the directness and intensity the new head coach is attempting to install.

Defeats to Everton (3-1 in Edinburgh), Bayer Leverkusen (2-1 at St. James' Park) and the heavy 4-1 loss at Bristol City under Howe highlighted the squad's defensive fragility, and several first-team regulars missed portions of pre-season through World Cup duty or minor injuries, including Burn (England, semi-finals), Livramento (surgery) and Schar.

Newcastle United pre-season results 2026 W D L W L L D 2 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 28.6% Win rate

Newcastle United 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five fixtures, which include home games against Liverpool and Bournemouth and trips to Tottenham and Leeds, will test whether Jaissle can impose his pressing system quickly enough to avoid the kind of slow start that dragged the 2025-26 campaign below expectations from October onwards.

Newcastle do not have European football to contend with for the first time since 2023-24, which reduces the squad depth demands and allows Jaissle to focus entirely on the league and the domestic cups, and the absence of Thursday-to-Sunday turnarounds will benefit a group still adjusting to a new tactical framework.

The factor most likely to determine whether this season succeeds or fails is the productivity of the front three, because the loss of Isak, Gordon and Tonali has removed the players who directly contributed to 41 of Newcastle's 49 league goals in 2024-25, and neither Woltemade (eight league goals in 2025-26) nor Wissa (one) has shown they can fill that void at this level.

A top-half finish would represent progress given the scale of the rebuild, and with no European commitments and a defence that should improve under Jaissle's structured pressing, 10th is a realistic target, with the ceiling higher if the January window brings the attacking reinforcement the squad clearly needs.