Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez is a serious option for Newcastle United, who have held talks for the 24-year-old, the newest report has revealed.

While the approaching Premier League season is hotly anticipated, some City fans are worried about the strength of their team.

Rodri has joined Barcelona, and considering he is arguably the best midfielder in the world, supporters have expressed concern about the club's remaining options in the middle of the pitch.

Elliot Anderson was signed in the summer, but the Englishman cannot be expected to replace the impact of Rodri by himself.

Sky Sports News now report that Newcastle have held exploratory talks with city for Gonzalez, who was signed for £50m in the winter of 2025, and his exit would weaken City's depth further.

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Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle: Should City sell midfielder to Toon?

Since joining City, Gonzalez has only made 59 appearances, with just 26 of his 40 starts coming in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is at his best in a deeper midfield role, and while he is not as accomplished as Rodri, he is still a rounded talent capable of contributing in all phases of play.

NICO GONZALEZ AT MAN CITY (2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 25 Starts: 17 Goals: 1 Successful Passes per Game: 47.6 Tackles per Game: 1.7 Duels Won Percentage: 55%

Selling Gonzalez would be a risky move as it would leave the club with just two senior options for midfield in Elliot Anderson and Mateo Kovacic.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is reportedly close to signing for City, and his addition would be a significant boost to the squad, though expectations should be somewhat tempered given he is just 18.

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Who will start in midfield next season for Manchester City?

Anderson is a certain starter next term, and if reports are to be believed, City also hold interest in Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentinian is likely to cost in excess of £100m, and if he was signed for such a fee, it would be surprising if he was not seen as Anderson's partner.

Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden would likely share minutes in an attacking midfield role, though the club would also have the option of playing a flat trio in the middle of the pitch.

Anderson, Fernandez and Bouaddi would no doubt be strong without the ball, though it remains to be seen if they would be creative enough against stubborn defences.