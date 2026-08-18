Manchester City 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Enzo Maresca, appointed June 29, 2026; three-year contract First fixture Bournemouth (H), August 23, Etihad Stadium, 14:00 BST Summer activity Net income ~£39m (provisional); Rodri and Reijnders sold, Anderson (£116m) the standout arrival; Bouaddi talks ongoing Star player Erling Haaland, 27 PL goals and 107 career PL goals Our prediction 2nd in the Premier League

Manchester City concluded a transitional Premier League campaign in second place in 2025-26, finishing seven points behind champions Arsenal with 78 points, while Pep Guardiola signed off from the Etihad Stadium by delivering a domestic cup double through EFL Cup and FA Cup victories at Wembley.

The 2026-27 season opens with Man City targeting a return to Premier League supremacy under a new manager for the first time since 2016, with observers making them the second-likeliest title winners behind defending champions Arsenal.

Guardiola's departure after 10 years and six league titles is the defining off-field story of this summer, with Italian head coach Enzo Maresca arriving on a three-year deal in late June as the club simultaneously bade farewell to long-serving stalwarts Bernardo Silva and John Stones, while Rodri has now joined Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole previews Manchester City's 2026-27 Premier League season, covering the full fixture list, squad depth, the managerial transition and our prediction for the new campaign.

Manchester City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Man City open the season at home to Bournemouth on August 23 before travelling to Crystal Palace five days later, with home meetings against newly-promoted Coventry City and Sunderland either side of an early away derby at Old Trafford in gameweek four that represents the sharpest test of the opening run.

The first five fixtures offer Maresca a manageable introduction to Premier League management, with Bournemouth (seventh in 2025-26), Palace (who finished in the lower half), Coventry (promoted), Man Utd (away) and Sunderland (seventh) making up the schedule before the October international break, though the away derby on September 13 has the potential to become an early marker for where Man City's title credentials stand.

A visit to Liverpool on October 11 falls immediately after the international break, and Man City also travel to Arsenal on November 28 in what will be the first competitive meeting between Maresca and his former Chelsea counterparts Mikel Arteta's side in the new era; Champions League obligations running alongside the early league schedule will add a rotation dimension to Maresca's planning from the opening weeks.

2026-27 season Manchester City Premier League fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 23 vs Bournemouth H Etihad Stadium 14:00 August 28 Crystal Palace A Selhurst Park 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 5 vs Coventry City H Etihad Stadium 15:00 September 13 Manchester United A Old Trafford 16:30 September 19 vs Sunderland H Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 11 Liverpool A Anfield 16:30 October 17 vs Ipswich Town H Etihad Stadium 15:00 October 24 Aston Villa A Villa Park 12:30 October 31 vs Brighton & Hove Albion H Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Nottingham Forest A City Ground 15:00 November 21 vs Fulham H Etihad Stadium 15:00 November 28 Arsenal A Emirates Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 vs Leeds United H Etihad Stadium 20:00 December 5 Brentford A Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 December 12 vs Chelsea H Etihad Stadium 15:00 December 19 vs Hull City H Etihad Stadium 15:00 December 26 Newcastle United A St. James' Park 15:00 December 30 Everton A Hill Dickinson Stadium 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 vs Tottenham Hotspur H Etihad Stadium 15:00 January 6 Leeds United A Elland Road 20:00 January 16 vs Nottingham Forest H Etihad Stadium 15:00 January 23 Brighton & Hove Albion A American Express Stadium 15:00 January 30 vs Arsenal H Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Fulham A Craven Cottage 15:00 February 10 Tottenham Hotspur A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 20:00 February 20 vs Newcastle United H Etihad Stadium 15:00 February 27 Hull City A MKM Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 vs Everton H Etihad Stadium 20:00 March 13 Coventry City A Coventry Building Society Arena 15:00 March 20 vs Manchester United H Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Bournemouth A Vitality Stadium 15:00 April 17 vs Crystal Palace H Etihad Stadium 15:00 April 24 Chelsea A Stamford Bridge 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 vs Brentford H Etihad Stadium 15:00 May 8 vs Liverpool H Etihad Stadium 15:00 May 15 Ipswich Town A Portman Road 15:00 May 23 vs Aston Villa H Etihad Stadium 15:00 May 30 Sunderland A Stadium of Light 15:00

Manchester City 2026-27 season outlook

Three consecutive years without a league title would be an extraordinary drought by Man City's own historic standards, but the squad Maresca inherits remains one of the most talented in Europe and the financial firepower that delivered Elliot Anderson's £116m arrival shows no sign of slowing.

The critical variable in how high Man City's ceiling sits this season is not Erling Haaland, who will score goals regardless, but whether Maresca's system generates the same structural control City produced under Guardiola once the new patterns embed across the squad, as well as how well the Citizens adapt to losing Rodri.

Season scenarios Manchester City 2026-27 outlook Best case Premier League champions Maresca embeds the 4-2-3-1 quickly, Bouaddi or another late arrival provides the midfield anchor City need, and Haaland hits 30-plus league goals from the opener. If Bouaddi or Fernandez arrives and integrates quickly alongside Anderson. Expected 2nd or 3rd City push Arsenal hard throughout but drop points in the transitional opening months while Maresca's system settles; finish comfortably inside the top three and reach the Champions League knockout rounds. If Anderson and Kovacic stabilise the double pivot before the October congestion. Worst case 4th to 5th Rodri's departure leaves a void that neither Anderson nor Kovacic can fully cover; the positional intelligence and defensive shielding he provided across a full title race had no direct equivalent in European football, and without it Maresca's system struggles to hold its shape against the league's best midfields. The tactical patterns take significantly longer to embed than expected, City concede soft points in October and November, and the gap to the top two becomes too large to close before the run-in. If no Rodri-calibre holding midfielder arrives before the September 1 deadline and the double pivot is consistently exposed by direct opponents.

Manchester City summer 2026 transfer activity

Man City's summer strategy is built around a single blockbuster acquisition: Elliot Anderson's £116m arrival from Nottingham Forest is both the largest fee in the club's history and the clearest statement that the post-Guardiola rebuild is intended to be a title-winning one rather than a transitional consolidation.

Anderson, 25, is the direct answer to the question of who covers for Rodri in the holding and progressing midfield role; his ability to cover ground, carry the ball into the final third and press at high intensity made him one of the most watched midfielders in England over the past two seasons at Forest, and his physical profile fits the demands of Maresca's pressing system far more naturally than any alternative available within the squad.

The other significant outgoing is James Trafford, sold to Leeds United for £40m after Gianluigi Donnarumma was established as first choice, while the experienced defensive spine loses Manuel Akanji (£13m to Inter Milan) and Nathan Ake (£7m to Fenerbahce) alongside the earlier exits of John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

The most consequential late-window departures are in midfield: Rodri has joined Barcelona for £65.4m, ending a spell that brought four Premier League titles and a Champions League winner's medal, while Tijjani Reijnders is set to move to Al Qadsiah for a reported fee of around £51m, a figure not yet officially confirmed at time of writing; the combined loss of both players means Man City head into the season with Anderson and Mateo Kovacic as the primary central-midfield pairing rather than the deeper three-man unit originally envisaged.

City are understood to be in advanced talks with Lille over the signing of 18-year-old Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi, with personal terms said to have been agreed while Lille are understood to be seeking around £85m; the deal is not yet confirmed and has not been included in the widget or squad listing below, but would significantly reinforce the midfield if completed before the September 1 deadline.

Man City remain interested in Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez according to Sky Sports, though the Argentine missed a deadline set by Chelsea last Friday and any deal before September 1 would need to be agreed on different financial terms; at £120m Chelsea's valuation, a late move cannot be ruled out but is not expected at time of writing.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Manchester City summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins E. Anderson Nottm Forest £116m M. Detourbet Troyes £21.4m J. Monga Leicester City £10m G. Rulli Marseille Undisclosed P. Charles Sheff Wednesday £3m ▼ Outs J. Trafford Leeds United £40m M. Akanji Inter Milan £13m R. Heskey Cologne £8m N. Ake Fenerbahce £7m J. Simpson-Pusey Cologne £4.75m Rodri Barcelona £65.4m T. Reijnders Al Qadsiah ~£51m* B. Silva Real Madrid Free J. Stones Released Free F. Burns Wigan Athletic Free M. Warhurst Northampton Undisclosed Net spend: ~+£38.75m net income | Total in: £150.4m | Total out: ~£189m | *Reijnders fee unconfirmed

Manchester City 2026-27 squad

Man City head into 2026-27 with a first-team group of approximately 29 players, a well-stocked roster that carries genuine depth across most positions but now without several of the experienced figures who provided the backbone of Guardiola's era.

The midfield has undergone the most dramatic transformation of any position, with the departures of Rodri (Barcelona) and Reijnders (Al Qadsiah) following Anderson's arrival meaning Maresca must now build his central-midfield structure around Anderson and Kovacic as the double pivot, with O'Reilly's versatility across left-back and central positions adding an additional option that no other player in the group can replicate.

Defensive cover draws scrutiny after the summer: the departures of Stones, Akanji, Ake and Simpson-Pusey leave Dias, Gvardiol, Guehi, Vitor Reis and Khusanov as the senior centre-back options, a group with fewer than 100 combined City appearances, while Khusanov has also been selected to cover at right-back in the absence of a specialist upgrade in that position.

The wide forward positions are deep on paper, with Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Savinho and Omar Marmoush all competing for wide roles around Haaland, though Phil Foden's trajectory after a difficult 2025-26 campaign in which he lost his England squad place will be one of the more intriguing subplots of the new season.

Manchester City 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (3) Donnarumma Rulli * Bettinelli Defenders (10) Dias Gvardiol Guehi * Vitor Reis Khusanov Ait-Nouri Nunes Lewis Kabore Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders (5) Anderson * Kovacic O'Reilly Gonzalez Echeverri Forwards (9) Haaland Foden Semenyo * Cherki Doku Savinho Grealish Marmoush Monga * * Summer 2026 signing | Guehi and Semenyo joined January 2026 but are counted as established squad members | PL squad registration not yet final. Rodri departed to Barcelona (£65.4m); Reijnders departed to Al Qadsiah (~£51m, unconfirmed). Savinho status subject to change: see editorial note. Bouaddi talks ongoing but unconfirmed.

Manchester City 2026-27 predicted starting XI

The departures of Rodri and Reijnders have forced a formation shift, with Maresca opting for a 4-2-3-1 that places Anderson and Kovacic in a double pivot rather than the three-man midfield originally anticipated, with O'Reilly at left-back rather than central midfield given the need to field him in a position that still unlocks his forward runs.

Donnarumma starts in goal behind a back four in which Khusanov lines up at right-back, a position the Uzbek centre-back can cover if not his first choice, while Dias and Guehi form the central pairing and O'Reilly occupies the left-back berth where his athleticism and delivery replicate the profile Ait-Nouri provides without sacrificing midfield control; Semenyo and Grealish fill the wide-attack positions either side of Foden as the no. 10, a creative role Maresca built his Chelsea system around at the position Cole Palmer occupied.

The 4-2-3-1 allows Maresca to press with three behind the striker without overloading the double pivot defensively, though Kovacic's ability to step into a higher-energy role when City have the ball in wide areas will be critical to whether the structure generates enough central penetration to complement Haaland's movement.

Predicted XI (opening day) Manchester City 4-2-3-1 Grealish Haaland Semenyo Foden Kovacic Anderson O'Reilly Dias Guehi Khusanov Donnarumma AML Jack Grealish ST Erling Haaland AMR Antoine Semenyo AM Phil Foden DM Mateo Kovacic DM Elliot Anderson LB Nico O'Reilly CB Ruben Dias CB Marc Guehi RB Abdukodir Khusanov GK Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester City 2026-27 squad depth

Donnarumma's two direct backups are Geronimo Rulli, signed on an undisclosed fee from Marseille, and Marcus Bettinelli, who provides experienced domestic cover; neither is a serious challenger for the No. 1 shirt but both offer reliability as a second or third option.

In central defence, Gvardiol has established himself as a leader of the back line and is the likeliest cover for Dias or Guehi in the event of injury; Vitor Reis is developing at this level, while Nunes and Lewis are both available as right-back options given that Khusanov moves to the starting right-back role in the predicted opening-day XI.

Kovacic has moved from cover into a starting double-pivot role alongside Anderson; the next line of midfield depth sits with Nico Gonzalez and Claudio Echeverri, both younger options who can contribute in cup competitions but who have not yet been tested as starters in a Premier League title challenge, making the potential addition of Bouaddi a pressing need before September 1.

The forward positions carry genuine depth, with Doku, Cherki, Savinho, Grealish and Marmoush all competing for the wide-attack berths around Haaland; Maresca rotated his wide players aggressively at Chelsea and that pattern is expected to continue across the Champions League and domestic programme that will exceed 50 games in a full season.

Depth chart Manchester City 4-2-3-1 Doku Grealish / Savinho Haaland Echeverri / Monga Semenyo Foden / Doku Foden Cherki / Grealish Kovacic Gonzalez / Echeverri Anderson Gonzalez / Echeverri O'Reilly Ait-Nouri / Wilson-Esbrand Dias Gvardiol / Vitor Reis Guehi Gvardiol / Khusanov Khusanov Lewis / Nunes Donnarumma Rulli / Bettinelli

Enzo Maresca: Manager profile

Maresca was appointed on June 29, 2026, returning to the club where he spent two seasons as a youth and reserve-team coach between 2020 and 2021 before leaving to manage Parma in the Italian second division.

The Italian's appointment came five months after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent on January 1, 2026, by which point he had collected two trophies in his first full season at Stamford Bridge, the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, before a poor run of domestic results in December prompted a parting.

The 2024-25 season at Chelsea was his strongest year in club management, as he guided the Blues to a fourth-placed Premier League finish with 69 points, securing Champions League football while winning two major honours in the same campaign; the 2025-26 campaign began promisingly but Chelsea's inability to maintain consistency through the midwinter period was the pattern that ultimately cost him his job.

Tactically, Maresca favours a high-energy pressing system built on positional discipline and rapid transitions; at Chelsea he used a 4-2-3-1 that relied on inside forwards cutting towards the box, and the same structure appears to have been selected for Man City, with O'Reilly deployed at left-back to combine defensive width with forward runs into the half-spaces, and a double pivot of Anderson and Kovacic providing the midfield base.

Maresca's public communication style is direct and analytical rather than emotive; he talks openly about principles and positioning, which suits a squad of experienced internationals who respond well to tactical detail, and his three-year contract to June 2029 means the club has committed to seeing the transition through whatever the first season delivers.

All competitions at Manchester City Enzo Maresca: managerial record 1 Played 0 Won 0 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Goals for 3 Goals against 0.0 PPG 0% Win rate Context: Chelsea, all competitions (2024-2026): P92 W55 D16 L21 Win% 59.8%.

Erling Haaland: Man City's player to watch

Erling Haaland enters the 2026-27 campaign as the single most reliable attacking force in Premier League history by goals-per-game ratio, having scored 27 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in 2025-26 to win the Golden Boot for the third time in his four seasons at the club, joining Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry as the only players to win the award three or more times.

Across all competitions in 2025-26, the 26-year-old Norwegian delivered 38 goals in 52 appearances, with eight coming in the Champions League and three in FA Cup ties; his career Premier League record of 107 goals in 126 appearances, equating to 0.85 goals per game, places him in entirely uncharted territory by the standards of any striker to have played more than 100 games in the competition.

The narrative hook entering 2026-27 is simple: Haaland has never experienced a Premier League title under any manager other than Guardiola, and how quickly he adapts to Maresca's system, particularly the positioning and movement the Italian demands from a centre-forward in a high-press structure, will determine whether his output remains at the level the last four seasons have established as a baseline expectation.

Haaland's contract at the Etihad Stadium runs beyond the 2026-27 season, and at 26, approaching the peak years of a striker's career.

2025-26 season Erling Haaland: key stats 35 PL apps (2025-26) 27 PL goals (2025-26) 8 PL assists (2025-26) 52 All-comp apps (2025-26) 132 Career PL apps 112 Career PL goals

Nico O'Reilly: Man City's one to watch

Nico O'Reilly finished 2025-26 as Man City's player of the season, appearing in a squad-high 53 games across all competitions and contributing nine goals and six assists while winning the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award, the Academy Graduate of the Year and the Etihad club award, a clean sweep that reflects how thoroughly he has forced his way into the first-team structure.

What makes O'Reilly so valuable to Maresca is the same versatility that made him central to Guardiola's final seasons: the 22-year-old can operate as an attacking left-back, as a box-to-box central midfielder or as an advanced midfielder capable of arriving late into the penalty area, a range of roles that allows a manager to rotate without losing structural balance.

The youngster's two-goal performance in the EFL Cup final against Arsenal established him as a player capable of delivering in the biggest moments, and that pedigree, combined with his outstanding domestic season, earned him a place in England's World Cup squad for the tournament this summer, where he represented the national team.

Entering his first full season under a different manager, Maresca has given O'Reilly the left-back berth in the 4-2-3-1 rather than a central midfield role, a decision that keeps his forward-run quality in the system while freeing up the double pivot for more defensively disciplined operators; the output numbers that come from the position will depend heavily on how much licence Maresca gives him to advance.

Manchester City strengths and weaknesses

Manchester City strengths and weaknesses Strengths Elite striker: Haaland's 27 Premier League goals in 2025-26 make him the most reliable finisher in the division; no other squad carries a centre-forward of comparable consistent output. Anderson signing: The £116m acquisition from Nottingham Forest gives Maresca a box-to-box central midfielder of genuine Premier League pedigree who can operate as part of a double pivot or in a more advanced role depending on the opponent and scoreline. Goalkeeping: Donnarumma's experience across Champions League football with PSG and his dominant aerial command gives Man City a first-choice goalkeeper capable of competing at the highest level in all four competitions. Weaknesses Managerial transition: Maresca inherits the most complex tactical legacy in Premier League history; with just one competitive game in charge and a Community Shield defeat to show, the system's readiness for title-level demands is unproven. Midfield depletion: Two experienced central midfielders were sold in the final fortnight before the season opener, stripping the department to Anderson and Kovacic as the primary double pivot with limited senior cover; the depth is insufficient for a 50-plus game campaign unless a further signing is secured before September 1. Defensive rebuilding: The combined departure of Stones, Akanji, Ake and Simpson-Pusey removes over 600 City appearances from the back line; the replacement options, while talented, have not yet been tested together across a full Premier League season.

Manchester City pre-season results

Man City's three-match Asian tour produced an encouraging record of two wins and one draw, with the 3-1 victories over the K-League All Stars in Seoul and Atletico Madrid two days later demonstrating a cohesion in the press and a directness in attack that suggested Maresca's ideas are absorbing quickly at squad level.

The draw with Inter Milan in Hong Kong on August 1 was the sole flat result, with the Italian club's organised defensive structure exposing some early uncertainty in how City's wide forwards positioned themselves in the low-block phase, though a competitive match this early in pre-season against a Champions League-calibre opponent hardly demands a forensic verdict.

The more significant early indicator of where Maresca's City stand came from outside the friendly programme: Arsenal's 3-0 victory in the Community Shield in Cardiff on August 16 confirmed that the defending champions are better organised at this stage of the summer.

Manchester City pre-season results 2026 D W W 2 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 66.7% Win rate

Manchester City in the Premier League: recent seasons

The five-season stretch from 2021-22 to 2025-26 captures both the absolute peak of what Guardiola built at the Etihad Stadium and the first signs that the cycle was turning: four consecutive league titles through to 2023-24, followed by a third-placed finish in 2024-25 and a second-placed finish in 2025-26 that was eventually decided by Arsenal's greater consistency rather than a collapse on City's part.

The 2022-23 Treble season remains the statistical high point for the club in the Premier League era, with Haaland's debut campaign producing a then-record 36 league goals and the team reaching 89 points, but the 2023-24 title on 91 points was arguably even more impressive given the level of competition Arsenal provided for the majority of that campaign.

Last five seasons Manchester City in the Premier League Season Pos P W D L GF GA Pts Notable 2021-22 1st 38 29 6 3 99 26 93 Title secured on the final day vs Aston Villa; De Bruyne won PL Player of the Season 2022-23 1st 38 28 5 5 94 33 89 Historic Treble; Haaland set the PL single-season record with 36 goals 2023-24 1st 38 28 7 3 96 34 91 Four successive titles; Phil Foden won the PFA and PL Player of the Season awards 2024-25 3rd 38 21 8 9 72 44 71 First trophyless campaign since 2016-17; runners-up in the FA Cup, beaten by Crystal Palace 2025-26 2nd 38 23 9 6 77 35 78 Arsenal champions with 85 pts; City won the EFL Cup and FA Cup double in Guardiola's final season

Manchester City 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five fixtures offer Maresca enough runway to establish his system before the serious work begins, and Man City are sufficiently talented from positions one through 11 to accumulate points at pace regardless of the tactical fine-tuning required; the more demanding period arrives between mid-October and the end of November, when visits to Liverpool and Arsenal bracket four consecutive weekends against sides who finished in the top five in 2025-26.

The unresolved 115 charges case against Man City by the Premier League adds a layer of regulatory uncertainty that no pre-season odds market fully prices; a verdict this season, whatever direction it lands in, has the potential to dominate the club's autumn and affect squad morale at exactly the moment when the title race is being shaped, though the club has consistently maintained that the charges will not distract from performance on the pitch.

The single factor most likely to determine whether Man City win the title or finish second for a second successive year is whether Maresca can source and integrate a Rodri-calibre holding midfielder before September 1; the confirmed sale of the Spain World Cup winner to Barcelona for £65.4m, combined with the loss of Reijnders to Al Qadsiah, means the midfield now rests almost entirely on Anderson's shoulders as the engine of the double pivot, and he has not yet been tested across a full title-race campaign at that level.

Man City finish second in 2026-27, reaching somewhere between 78 and 82 points, with Haaland the top scorer for a fourth consecutive season and the gap to Arsenal depending largely on how quickly Maresca's pressing system reaches the intensity that the Guardiola years embedded across a decade of muscle memory at the club.

Sports Mole prediction 2nd place The squad retains elite firepower in Haaland and considerable quality across the pitch, but the sale of Rodri strips the midfield of the metronomic control that underpinned four consecutive titles, and the combination of a first-season manager rebuilding around a new double pivot and an unresolved regulatory backdrop makes matching Arsenal's consistency unlikely in year one of the new era. Best case Premier League title Top scorer tip Erling Haaland Minimum expectation Top four

Manchester City 2026-27 FAQs