Rodri reflects on historic Man City moment in emotional farewell message as World Cup winner seals Barcelona transfer

Rodri has bid a "difficult" farewell to Manchester City supporters after his move to Barcelona was confirmed.

The midfielder joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 in what proved to be one of the most important transfers in the club's history.

Rodri went on to make 298 competitive appearances for the Citizens, helping the club win 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy.

Having cemented his place in the club's history, Rodri has delivered an emotional message to Man City supporters following the news of his £64.4m transfer to La Liga champions Barcelona.

A personal message from Rodri. pic.twitter.com/CAYWYDzhK7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 18, 2026

Rodri bids "difficult" goodbye to Man City

“Dear City fans, I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life, but I am going to try.

“It’s hard to find the words to express how much gratitude, love and support me and my family have experienced all these years.

“I remember how I felt when I arrived, signing for the big Manchester City. It was a moment of pure excitement – ‘wow I am going to play with Kevin, Aguero, Silva, Bernardo, John and many others.’ I couldn’t stop smiling.

“And then Pep, waiting to teach me everything from day one. Pep I can tell you now, I couldn’t handle all those tactics in my head.

“But a question came to me, ‘could we handle all these expectations for the next years.’ I think that time answered the question.

World Cup winner reflects on historic Ballon d'Or

Not only did he develop a reputation as one of the world's best midfielders at Man City, but Rodri was also recognised as the best player on the planet when he won the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

As he reflected upon the highs and lows at the club, he revealed the pride he felt at being the first Man City player to win the prestigious award.

“Many incredible moments come to my mind. My first trophy at City, in my first game," Rodri added.

“The last-minute winners, like Arsenal away. Scoring in the Villa game to reach the Premier League, when it looked so tough. Scoring the goal to win the Champions League that we all wanted so much.

“The incredible reception you gave me after the Ballon d’Or. You cannot imagine how proud I am to be the first player to win this award in a sky blue shirt.

“Making history, with the treble, with four in a row. We saw things they’ll never see.

“And in the bad moments, also, you never let me down. My first day back on the pitch (after a long-term knee injury), I realised how much you love me, and I understood how special these fans were."

Having seen Rodri depart, Man City boss Enzo Maresca will be looking to strengthen his midfield before the transfer deadline at the start of September.

The Citizens are believed to be on the verge of signing Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, while they continue to be linked with a potential swoop for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, who is valued at £120m.