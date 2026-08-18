Man City transfer news LIVE: Rodri Barcelona request, Enzo Fernandez decision, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on August 18!

Enzo Maresca and his squad are still conducting their post-mortem into their 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal, while the hierarchy are trying to close some mammoth midfield deals.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 18?

The Rodri situation developed further when manager Maresca confirmed at a press conference that "anything can happen" regarding the midfielder's future, directly declining to rule out a departure following Barcelona's ongoing pursuit.

The 30-year-old was confirmed to be physically present at the training ground that Friday ahead of the Community Shield, but Maresca also acknowledged that Bernardo Silva had already left the club this summer, and that further significant departures including Tijjani Reijnders were probable, describing the moment as a period of genuine transition at the Etihad.

After having two offers rejected, Barcelona finally agreed terms with Man City over a Rodri deal on Sunday, and the Spaniard is separately reported to have made a specific request to Barcelona ahead of the transfer.

In terms of a replacement, the Ayyoub Bouaddi deal is understood to be approaching completion, giving City the prospect of at least one significant midfield addition regardless of what happens in the Rodri and Enzo Fernandez situations.

City's plan for the long-running Fernandez pursuit at Chelsea was also outlined in more detail, with a clear financial sequence emerging: the sale of Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah for approximately £51m would provide a significant portion of the funds needed to meet Chelsea's £120m asking price should the Argentina midfielder's own desire to leave Stamford Bridge win out.

City's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal added further urgency to Maresca's calls for recruitment support, with the manager having publicly and repeatedly stated the squad needs strengthening, and Pedro Neto at Chelsea emerging as one of the primary wide options under discussion.