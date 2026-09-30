Roy Keane tells Man City stars to throw "medals in the bin" after Premier League guilty verdict

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has bluntly told Manchester City players to throw their Premier League medals away after the club's guilty verdict.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday that an independent commission had found Man City guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-season period.

The statement stated that the Citizens were guilty of arranging "sham contracts" and relied on "sham agreements to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce its costs by more than £900m" during the relevant period.

Man City were also found guilty of all charges bar one that related to the non-cooperation wth the Premier League's investigation.

Man City subsequently released a statement to deny any wrongdoing and have until Friday, October 2, to appeal the decision.

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Keane slams Man City for "cheating"

Speaking on ITV's coverage of England's Nations League win over the Czech Republic, Keane slammed Man City for "cheating" and sent a blunt message to the players who won medals during the nine-year period, which included three Premier League titles.

“They knew it would hurt a lot of people, but they still done it," Keane said. “And if I was a player with the success of the last few years – I’d 100 per cent be sticking those medals in the bin.

When asked whether the players would feel let down, Keane replied: “100 per cent you would. It’s cheating.

“You’re hearing nonsense from ex-players saying they won on the pitch. But it was cheating. There was cheating going on.

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Man City squad set for "tough" period

Keane also feels it will be difficult for Enzo Maresca and Man City's current squad to continue as business as usual when the Premier League resumes next month.

“It’s tough for the players, the manager," Keane added. "You’ve got owners who are quite happy cheating.

"It’s very difficult going forward for these players to try to maintain the level of excellence."

The stripping of Premier League titles is one of the possible sanctions that could be handed out, although the Premier League do not have a set of punishments defined for financial rule breaches.

Fines and points deductions are among many other sanctions that are also available to the independent commission.