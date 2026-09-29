Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha joins elite group with appearance in England's Nations League win over Czech Republic

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha became the third-youngest player to represent England in a competitive game in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Ngumoha made his debut as a 17-year-old in June's World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand, but he has had to wait for his second international appearance.

The winger was not included in the main squad for the tournament and was omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley.

However, he was included among the substitutes for Tuesday's Nations League clash against the Czech Republic in Prague.

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Ngumoha joins Bellingham, Rooney in elite group

The exciting attacker was introduced in the 71st minute, replacing Bukayo Saka on the right of England's attack.

As a result of his introduction, Ngumoha, who looked bright in his cameo appearance, became the third-youngest player to make a competitive appearance for England at the age of 18 years and 31 days.

Only Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney were younger when they made their first competitive bows for the Three Lions.

At the age of 17 and 269 days, Bellingham appeared as a half-time substitute in a 5-0 thrashing of San Marino in World Cup qualifying in March 2023.

Rooney, meanwhile, was 17 years and 156 days old when he featured as a late substitute in a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in European Championship qualifying in February 2003.

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What's next for Ngumoha?

Ngumoha will hope to add to his two international caps in England's next two Nations League games away to Croatia and at home to the Czech Republic.

The teenager will then return to Liverpool ahead of a highly anticipated Premier League clash against Manchester City on October 11.

Ngumoha should be in the squad for that contest, having made five appearances in Liverpool's first seven competitive games of the 2026-27 season.

Ngumoha has already made five appearances for Andoni Iraola's side this season, although has been an unused