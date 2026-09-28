England injury news: Thomas Tuchel reveals "minor issues" for Three Lions pair

England are currently preparing for a crucial UEFA Nations League fixture against the Czech Republic as they look to immediately bounce back from weekend disappointment.

Thomas Tuchel saw his side suffer a frustrating 3-2 defeat to 2026 World Cup winners Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite dominating long spells of the first half and creating numerous chances, costly defensive errors ultimately allowed the visitors to secure all three points.

The Three Lions will now travel to Prague on Tuesday desperately searching for their first points.

However, the manager is currently facing an untimely selection headache following his latest squad fitness assessment.

England injury news: Two miss Monday training session

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Tuchel has officially refused to rule Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly out of the impending clash despite both defenders missing primary training on Monday.

The defensive duo were restricted to individualised recovery programmes at Tottenham Hotspur's training base after completing the full 90 minutes against Spain.

"I am not sure yet [will they play]. They missed training because of minor issues but they are still issues," Tuchel said via Sky Sports News.

"They need to be assessed and we will see tomorrow morning."

Tuchel reluctant to make wholesale starting changes

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Despite the extremely short turnaround between international fixtures, Tuchel remains incredibly reluctant to completely overhaul his starting lineup for the trip to Prague.

The German coach firmly believes that introducing too many new faces can severely disrupt tactical rhythm and negatively impact overall squad cohesion.

"It is not fair if you change so much. You play with a new teammate or a new style; it is sometimes healthier to have two or three changes maximum.

"We will be very cautious with our players. We will go step by step.

"Hopefully not too many changes but we will see."

England enter Tuesday's match third in the group behind Spain and Croatia, who won their opening fixtures in the section over the weekend.