England 2-3 Spain: Highlights, man of the match, stats from thrilling Nations League clash

World champions Spain sealed a 3-2 victory over England in a thrilling Nations League clash on Saturday night.

Spain raced out the blocks as Lamine Yamal gave the world champions the lead inside two minutes, and the visitors had several chances to extend their advantage in the following period.

However, England eventually grabbed hold of the game and started pinning Spain back, eventually equalising through Anthony Gordon before Harry Kane's deflected effort gave the Three Lions the lead moments later.

Kane had the chance to double England's advantage soon after the second-half restart after Jude Bellingham won a penalty, but Spain were spared after the striker's effort smashed off the underside of the crossbar.

England were made to pay for another mistake on the hour mark, this time as Nico O'Reilly lost the ball in a dangerous area, with Alex Baena subsequently equalising for Spain from just outside the box.

Baena was involved once again 14 minutes later, registering the assist as Mikel Oyarzabal delightfully dinked over James Trafford to hand Spain the 3-2 victory over England.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The intensity and forward-thinking of the England team would have pleased supporters after their immense disappointment and frustration at the rather passive nature of their World Cup elimination to Argentina during the summer.

The Three Lions, despite the early setback, pressed Spain from the front and showed great intensity and tempo in their attacking play, demonstrated superbly by Gordon's equaliser.

However, there will be significant concerns regarding the sloppiness of England's passing from the back, with each of Spain's first two goals gifted to the world champions.

Spain do still deserve credit, as for all their quality on the ball, they remain relentless and willing runners to constantly press high up the pitch and force turnovers.

Ultimately, both Spain's quality and England's errors ensured the world champions won again, but there are still encouraging signs to be taken from the Three Lions' performance.

ENGLAND VS. SPAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Lamine Yamal goal vs. England (2nd min, England 0-1 Spain)

WHAT A START FROM SPAIN ??



Lamine Yamal pounces on a Marc Guéhi error to give Spain an early lead at Wembley #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/Et83EyTPlp — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Yamal gets the world champions up and running inside two minutes!

Marc Guehi has the chance to pass forward but instead tries to turn back towards the England goal.

Yamal is there to pinch the ball from the defender, and the forward expertly slots into the back of the net via the left post.

8th min: Ferran Torres (Spain) Disallowed Goal

The OFFSIDE Flag saves England's blushes ?



Ferran Torres saw his close range finish chalked off #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/unIj6NsO7z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Fabian Ruiz's curling delivery is smashed into the bottom right corner by Torres, but the flag quickly goes up for an offside against the forward.

On second look, Torres has strayed marginally beyond England's defensive line, meaning the score remains 1-0.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Spain (36th min, England 1-1 Spain)

ENGLAND ARE LEVEL! ???????



A brilliant finish from Anthony Gordon after a breathtaking counter attack ?#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/z0nSfWIHVd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Gordon equalises! Electric from England!

Elliot Anderson wins the ball just outside the England area and fires a pass to Gordon, who skilfully flicks into the path of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham drives forward and passes back through to Gordon, who slots past Unai Simon, stranded in no-man's land, and into the bottom right corner.

Harry Kane goal vs. Spain (40th min, England 2-1 Spain)

I think we'll give that goal to Harry Kane ?



England come from behind to lead Spain thanks Harry Kane, with assistance from Marc Cucurella ⚽️#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/X3qSOWUhVT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Kane gives England the lead! What a turnaround!

Nico O'Reilly underlaps Gordon on the left flank and clips a cross towards the penalty spot, where Kane meets the delivery and heads towards the bottom right corner.

Marc Cucurella is positioned to block the effort, but the ball bounces off the defender's thigh and into the back of the net.

Alex Baena goal vs. England (60th min, England 2-2 Spain)

SPAIN EQUALISE! ??



A brilliant finish from Alex Baena after a Nico O'Reilly mistake ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/tXygPfbPmb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Baena levels for Spain! Another gift from England!

O'Reilly sloppily misplaces a back pass aimed for Guehi, allowing Dani Olmo to steal the ball and pass it to Baena outside the area.

Baena shifts the ball onto his right foot and fires a curling effort past James Trafford into the bottom right corner.

Mikel Oyarzabal goal vs. England (74th min, England 2-3 Spain)

Mikel Oyarzabal SCORES against England AGAIN! ?



Spain retake the lead after a slick finish from the Spaniard ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/pPT3KvRHWl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Oyarzabal gives Spain the lead!

Ruiz fires a pass through the middle of the pitch to Baena just outside the area, and the forward feeds the ball to Oyarzabal inside the area.

Oyarzabal takes one touch and delightfully dinks his effort over the onrushing Trafford into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEX BAENA

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY

Baena may have only entered the pitch in the 55th minute, but the forward's impact on the encounter was unmatched by any other player.

Baena immediately set up Yamal with a fantastic flick, which the teenager really should have scored from, before equalising for Spain with a clinical strike from outside the area.

The Atletico Madrid man was involved again for Oyarzabal's winner, picking up the ball just outside the area before feeding it through to the striker to score the decisive goal.

ENGLAND VS. SPAIN MATCH STATS

Possession: England 47%-53% Spain

Shots: England 13-15 Spain

Shots on target: England 5-5 Spain

Corners: England 6-3 Spain

Fouls: England 11-16 Spain

BEST STATS

2 - Lamine Yamal has scored the third quickest goal England have ever conceded at Wembley Stadium, behind only first minute goals for Scotland in 1957 and Hungary in 1953.



Punch. pic.twitter.com/NxVp1qOnVi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Next up for England is a trip to Prague to take on Czech Republic on matchday two in League A Group 3.

Meanwhile, Spain will aim to build on their victory over the Three Lions when they take on Croatia in Seville.