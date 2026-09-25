Saturday's UEFA Nations League predictions including England vs. Spain, Slovenia vs. Scotland

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between England and Spain at Wembley, in addition to a trip to Slovenia for Scotland.

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Slovenia will welcome Scotland to Stadion Stozice on Saturday afternoon for a matchday one clash in League B Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 matches, while the visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

We say: Slovenia 1-2 Scotland

Slovenia may boast the home advantage, but Scotland will be motivated to produce a victory in their first match under Pocognoli, and alongside their strong record in this fixture, we are predicting the away side to win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovenia vs. Scotland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Having been relegated from Europe's second tier in 2025, Iceland will kick off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign when Estonia visit Reykjavik on Saturday.

The pair's League C Group 4 opener will be the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

We say: Iceland 2-0 Estonia

Iceland's drought will finally end on Saturday evening, as they host lower-ranked opponents with precious little firepower.

Though picking up some rare silverware should boost Estonia's morale, they are set to be outgunned this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Iceland vs. Estonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to recapture the magic of their last foray into the competition, San Marino will welcome Nations League C rivals Finland to San Marino Stadium on Saturday.

La Serenissima are desperate to avoid another defeat this weekend, while the Eagle-owls will be keen to end their own disappointing losing streak.

We say: San Marino 0-3 Finland

San Marino enjoyed a historic campaign in the 2024-25 edition of the Nations League, but it would come as a shock if they avoid defeat on Saturday.

Finland are in poor form, but they should have more than enough firepower to walk away comfortable winners.

> Click here to read our full preview for San Marino vs. Finland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Kicking off their Nations League C campaign on home turf at Torsvollur, in-form Faroe Islands will lock horns with Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Landslidid are looking for a fourth win in five games, while the Hawks are eyeing their first victor in three outings.

We say: Faroe Islands 2-1 Kazakhstan

Faroe Islands will be confident of victory this weekend after winning three of their last four matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Kazakhstan have a new manager in the dugout, and will be competitive after losing just twice across the past 12 months.

> Click here to read our full preview for Faroe Islands vs. Kazakhstan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Set to kick off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and Luxembourg will meet at Stadion Hristo Botev on Saturday evening.

The pair's League C Group 4 opener will be the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Estonia and Iceland.

We say: Bulgaria 1-0 Luxembourg

Both nations have struggled to score in recent campaigns, so it could be a single-goal game in Plovdiv.

Bulgaria were blown away by strong opponents in World Cup qualifying, but they should beat little Luxembourg on home turf.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bulgaria vs. Luxembourg, including team news and predicted lineups

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Arena Kombetare will stage Albania’s first home match in the new UEFA Nations League campaign against Belarus on Saturday night.

These two nations must finish top of League C Group 3 - also including Finland and San Marino - if they wish to secure automatic promotion, or finish second to enter the promotion playoffs.

We say: Albania 2-1 Belarus

Both nations will be determined to make a strong start to their Nations League campaign, and while Belarus have recently made themselves difficult to beat, their defensive fragility remains a concern after conceding in 10 of their last 12 games.

Although Albania have lacked a clinical touch in front of goal in recent internationals, we are backing them to navigate their way to a slender victory and secure their first triumph under new boss Maran.

> Click here to read our full preview for Albania vs. Belarus, including team news and predicted lineups

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Slovakia and Moldova kick-start their UEFA Nations League campaign with a fixture at Futbol Tatran Arena in Presov on Saturday night.

Both teams are joined in League C Group 3 by Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands, with top spot required to secure automatic promotion and a runners-up finish enough to reach the promotion playoffs.

We say: Slovakia 2-0 Moldova

Both nations will be keen to make a positive start to their Nations League campaign, but Slovakia will be regarded as firm favourites on home soil against a nation ranked 114 places below them.

Although the Falcons possess a somewhat inexperienced frontline, they should still have enough quality at their disposal to unlock the visitors' defence and claim a routine win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovakia vs. Moldova, including team news and predicted lineups

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North Macedonia will aim to end their eight-game winless run when they welcome Switzerland to Nacionalna Arena Tose Proeski on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, the visitors are looking to bounce back from their World Cup quarter-final elimination against Argentina.

We say: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland

North Macedonia are enduring a miserable winless run, while Switzerland have produced a number of impressive performances in recent outings, leading us to expect a comfortable away win.

> Click here to read our full preview for North Macedonia vs. Switzerland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Czech Republic and Croatia will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

The duo are competing in Group 3 of League A in the 2026-27 tournament alongside England and Spain, who will be the favourites to finish in the top two positions in the section.

We say: Czech Republic 1-2 Croatia

This is a tough match to call, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline. However, Croatia's additional quality should see them secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Croatia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Wembley will host a standout UEFA Nations League contest on Saturday evening, as world and European champions Spain head to London to tackle England.

The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A in the 2026-27 Nations League, and the top two in the section will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

We say: England 1-2 Spain

This is a standout game in international football, and both will be feeling confident ahead of the encounter. It would not be a shock to see England pick up all three points, but we are expecting Spain to navigate their way to yet another win.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Spain, including team news and predicted lineups