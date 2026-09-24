Preview: North Macedonia vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups

North Macedonia will aim to end their eight-game winless run when they welcome Switzerland to Nacionalna Arena Tose Proeski on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, the visitors are looking to bounce back from their World Cup quarter-final elimination against Argentina.

Match preview

North Macedonia managed to secure their promotion from League C to League B of the Nations League with a first-placed finish in 2024-25, winning five and drawing one of their six Group 4 matches.

The Lions built on those results with an encouraging World Cup qualifying campaign in Group J, winning three, drawing four and losing only one of their eight fixtures.

However, North Macedonia disappointingly missed out on a playoff place by three points due to their sole defeat to eventual second-placed Wales - a devastating 7-1 loss.

Although their Nations League performances booked them a spot in the playoffs for a World Cup spot, a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the semi-finals ended their dreams of appearing at the World Cup for the first time.

North Macedonia have failed to bounce back from those crushing defeats, drawing back-to-back games 0-0 with Ireland and Bosnia & Herzegovina before losing 4-0 to Turkey last time out.

Now eager to finally end their winless run, and secure their first triumph under manager Goce Sedloski, North Macedonia will have the difficult task of overcoming Switzerland.

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

Switzerland find themselves in League B of the Nations League after finishing bottom of League A Group 4 in 2024-25, picking up only two points after two draws and four defeats.

However, Switzerland subsequently embarked on a brilliant run of results, including booking their place at the 2026 World Cup with an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Murat Yakin's men won four and drew two of their six qualifying fixtures, securing a first-placed finish in Group B.

Switzerland's momentum was maintained during the World Cup, progressing from the group stage with two wins and one draw from three fixtures, followed by eliminating both Algeria and Colombia in the knockout rounds.

The Red Crosses' campaign eventually came to an end in the quarter-finals, conceding twice in extra-time after being reduced to 10-men to lose 3-1 against Argentina.

Yakin will be looking for his team to bounce back from that disappointing elimination and regain their winning form when they meet with North Macedonia.

North Macedonia form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

D

L

Switzerland form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Bojan Miovski and Elmin Rastoder are expected to start in attack for North Macedonia, with Eljiff Elmas pulling the strings in the attacking midfield role.

The experienced Ezgjan Alioski and Bojan Ilievski should provide width in wing-back roles, while Enis Bardhi and Matej Gastarov are anticipated to start in the middle of the park.

As for Switzerland, captain Granit Xhaka is unavailable for the duration of the international break, while Denis Zakaria is injured and Breel Embolo is serving the remainder of his suspension from the World Cup.

Winsley Boteli could replace Embolo as the starting striker, supported by Johan Manzambi, Ardon Jashari and Dan Ndoye.

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Stojchevski, Zajkov, Musliu; Ilievski, Gastarov, Bardhi, Alioski; Elmas; Miovski, Rastoder

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Athekame, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Rieder; Ndoye, Jashari, Manzambi; Embolo

We say: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland

North Macedonia are enduring a miserable winless run, while Switzerland have produced a number of impressive performances in recent outings, leading us to expect a comfortable away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.