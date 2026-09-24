Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to continue their revival when they welcome Reading to Adams Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 14th in the League One table, while the visitors are eighth.

Match preview

Wycombe have collected nine points from their opening seven league matches, recording two wins, three draws and two defeats.

The Chairboys endured a difficult start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first four league matches, but the sacking of head coach Michael Duff has been followed by a significant improvement.

Tom Hounsell was placed in interim charge and immediately oversaw a 3-2 victory away to Leyton Orient, before following it up with a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Wycombe also beat Chelsea Under-21s 2-1 in the EFL Trophy under Hounsell, meaning they have now won three successive matches across all competitions.

Jayden Wareham has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Wycombe following his summer switch from Exeter City, bagging two goals in his first three appearances for the Chairboys.

© Imago

Reading have taken 10 points from their first six league fixtures, picking up three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Leam Richardson's side opened the campaign with a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Luton Town before drawing with AFC Wimbledon, but responded with emphatic victories over Mansfield Town and Blackpool.

The Royals then suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Cambridge United, but bounced back impressively last weekend by beating Notts County 2-0, with Jack Marriott scoring both goals.

Marriott has made an excellent start to the new season, with his eight goals in six games making him the division's leading scorer.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

W

W

Reading League One form:

L D

W

W

L

W

Reading form (all competitions):

W W

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Wycombe are unlikely to make changes as they look to continue their revival under Hounsell, with Wareham set to lead the line against his former club.

Ewan Henderson and Aaron Morley are expected to start in midfield, with Caolan Boyd-Munce and Josh Scowen featuring further forward.

Reading, meanwhile, will be without Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Savage and Jeriel Dorsett as the trio are away on international duty.

Rinomhota in particular will be a big loss as the midfielder has started all of Reading's league games so far this season and Liam Fraser is in line to replace him.

Marriott will be looking to continue his good form up front, while Paddy Lane and Kyreece Lisbie are set to start out wide.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Casey, Taylor, Cook; Onyedinma, Morley, Henderson, Harvie; Scowen, Wareham, Boyd-Munce

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Fraser, Wing; Lisbie, Earthy, Lane; Marriott

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Reading

Wycombe have been much improved under interim boss Hounsell, while Reading look to have found their feet after a lacklustre start.

Wycombe have scored in every game they have played this season, while the Royals have bagged 11 goals in their last four league matches so a high-scoring draw could be on the cards.

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