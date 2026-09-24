Preview: Cambridge United vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon square off on Saturday afternoon looking to continue their excellent starts to 2026-27.

Despite both teams being tipped for a relegation battle, they sit in fifth and seventh place in the League One table.

Match preview

After promotion back to the third tier, Neil Harris and everyone associated with Cambridge will acknowledge that survival in the division is the priority.

However, accumulating 12 points from their opening seven matches has moved the club into early promotion contention, there being just three points between them and leaders Bradford City.

With Cambridge's only defeat being by a 2-1 scoreline versus fourth-placed Huddersfield Town, Harris will feel that the foundations have been laid.

Furthermore, Cambridge earned a 1-1 draw at Oxford United in their last league fixture, emphasising that they are matching some of the pre-season promotion favourites.

Nevertheless, despite not losing by more than a one-goal margin across 10 matches since the start of August, Cambridge are still looking to record their first clean sheet.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

In sharp contrast, AFC Wimbledon have impressively kept four clean sheets in their most recent five fixtures.

Although a 4-1 defeat at Burton Albion is included in that run, Johnnie Jackson's side possess one of the best defences in the division at this point in time.

Seven points and three consecutive shutouts have been posted against Bromley, Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons, the latter of those games ending in a goalless draw.

Jackson's biggest concern will be the lack of goals, with the Dons scoring just five times in League One. Only 23rd-placed Peterborough United have netted fewer.

Meanwhile, all seven of the goals that AFC Wimbledon have conceded in League One have come on away territory.

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Cambridge will be forced into at least two changes, with Sam Curtis and Sullay Kaikai having gone away on international duty. Callum Perry is likely to make it three alterations due to a hamstring injury.

With Shane McLoughlin also expected to remain sidelined, Harris may use the back three that started the 4-1 win at Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Youngster Dan Herd could start at right-back, while Ben Knight may support Gassan Ahadme in attack. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu should keep his spot in what could remain a midfield three.

MK Dons will make at least two alterations courtesy of Steven Sessegnon and Miles Hippolyte being selected by their respective nations.

Andy Yiadom and Zack Nelson could be picked as direct replacements in what may be the only changes to the starting lineup.

Young defender Freddie Simmonds is also away with England Under-19s.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Heffernan, Watts, Bradshaw; Herd, Ball, Moxon, Mpanzu, Heath; Knight, Ahadme

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Sweeney, Ogundere, Johnson; Yiadom, Harrison, Smith, Seddon; Nelson, Maycock; Stockley

We say: Cambridge United 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

With both teams on encouraging runs of form in League One, this should be a tightly-fought contest. Although there is an opportunity to make headway on the teams above them, we feel that this contest will end in a low-scoring draw.

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