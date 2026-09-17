Preview: Oxford United vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

Oxford United will be looking to make it three successive League One victories when they welcome newly-promoted Cambridge United to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit fifth in the League One table, while the visitors are fourth.

Match preview

Oxford have collected 10 points from their opening five league matches, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat.

The U's began the new season with a 2-2 draw against MK Dons and a 2-1 win over Stevenage, before losing 3-1 to Huddersfield Town.

However, they immediately bounced back with an impressive 4-0 victory away to Leicester City and produced another convincing result last weekend, beating Burton Albion 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Siriki Dembele, Louie Sibley and Gatlin O'Donkor were all on target in that game and head coach Aaron Ramsey was delighted with his side's "resilient and relentless" display.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cambridge have picked up 11 points from their first six league matches, winning three, drawing two and losing one.

The U's suffered their sole defeat against Huddersfield last month, but responded by taking seven points from their next three matches against Bradford City, Burton and Reading.

It has been an impressive start from a side that finished third in League Two last season and they will be full of confidence heading into the clash with Oxford, having come from behind to beat Reading 2-1 last weekend.

Jack Marriott gave the Royals the lead in the first half, but two second half goals from Liam Bennett and Kell Watts earned Cambridge an important three points.

Head coach Neil Harris admitted his side was far from their best in the first half, but hailed their "aggressive" second half response.

Oxford United League One form:

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Oxford are set to name an unchanged side after their impressive 3-0 win over Burton last week, with Marcus Harris expected to lead the line.

Dembele will feature out wide with Mo Missanga, while Cameron Brannagan and Jamie McDonnell are expected to continue in midfield.

Cambridge could hand Shayne Lavery and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu starts after the pair were introduced at half time against Reading, with Ra'ees Bangura-Williams and Owen Moxon axed.

Gassan Ahadme is set to continue up front, having bagged two goals in three games so far this month.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Spencer; McDonnell, Brannagan; Missanga, Andrews, Dembele; Harris

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Heffernan, Watts, Perry; Ball, Ruddock Mpanzu; Lavery, Knight, Kaikai; Ahadme

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Cambridge United

Both sides have impressed in recent weeks, but Oxford have scored seven goals in their last two games and should have enough to edge a close contest.

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