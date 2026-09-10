Preview: Oxford United vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Oxford United will be looking to pick up another big win when they welcome Burton Albion to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are fifth.

Match preview

Oxford have made a good start to the season, picking up two wins, one draw and one defeat from their four league games so far.

Last weekend, Oxford thumped Leicester City 4-0 thanks to a Mark Harris brace and goals from Mo Missanga and Jamie McDonnell.

Head coach Aaron Ramsey felt his side were at their "absolute best" and they will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Burton.

It is also worth noting that Oxford have beaten Burton in seven of their last eight league meetings.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Burton have also enjoyed a good start to the season, picking up two wins, two draws and one defeat so far.

The Brewers drew 2-2 with Cambridge United in their most recent league game last weekend, with Finn Delap and Curtis Tilt on target either side of a Gassan Ahadme brace.

Head coach Gary Bowyer branded the result a "fantastic point" and was delighted with his side's "spirit and fight", with Tilt's equaliser coming in the last minute of normal time.

Burton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Oxford on Saturday, with the Brewers looking to pick up their first win at the Kassam since 2019.

Oxford United League One form:

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Burton Albion League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Oxford are set to continue with the same side that thrashed Leicester, with Harris leading the line after scoring twice.

Missanga and Siriki Dembele are expected to start out wide, with Cameron Brannagan and Jamie McDonnell continuing in midfield.

Burton are also unlikely to make changes, with Kegs Chauke and Sulyman Krubally set to start in central midfield.

Ruben Borges Rodrigues is expected to lead the line, with attacking support from Caylan Vickers and Charlie Webster.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Spencer; McDonnell, Brannagan; Missanga, Andrews, Dembele; Harris

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Tilt; Lofthouse, Chauke, Krubally, Armer; Vickers, Webster; Borges Rodrigues

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Burton Albion

It is difficult to separate these two teams and we are expecting a tough, hard-fought contest.

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