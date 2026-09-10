Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick future to be reviewed despite Jose Mourinho summer stance

Endrick's future at Real Madrid is reportedly set to be reassessed before the January transfer window despite Jose Mourinho having blocked a summer departure for the Brazilian forward.

The 20-year-old was included in a competitive matchday squad for the first time this season for Real Madrid's Champions League win over Inter Milan, although he remained an unused substitute.

That followed a frustrating start to the campaign in which injury problems have prevented Endrick from building momentum under Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach made his position clear during the summer, publicly revealing that he had no desire to sanction either a permanent transfer or a loan despite interest from other clubs.

However, according to The Athletic, another temporary move has not been ruled out for January if Endrick continues to struggle for regular opportunities.

People close to the forward are said to have doubts over how consistently he will feature over the coming months, particularly given the level of competition in Real Madrid's attack.

Why Mourinho blocked an Endrick summer exit

Endrick returned to Madrid this summer after spending part of last season on loan at Lyon, where regular football helped him rediscover his rhythm.

His performances in France were strong enough to earn him a place in Brazil's World Cup squad, and Real Madrid initially planned to bring him back into their first-team setup for 2026-27.

Roma and Aston Villa were among the clubs credited with an interest during the summer window, but Endrick ultimately stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu with the agreement of both Mourinho and the club.

The Real Madrid boss later confirmed that decision publicly.

"He is a player I like very much, who received many enquiries from clubs about a loan or a sale," Mourinho said.

"I didn't want to negotiate him because I like him and I appreciate working with this young player who has significant talent."

Mourinho had already made clear earlier in the summer that Endrick remained in his plans, and he has also suggested that the youngster could be used either through the middle or from the right.

However, circumstances have so far limited his chances.

The Brazilian suffered another muscular issue during pre-season, while Carlos Espi was able to take advantage of his absence.

Real Madrid had signed Espi from Levante after Mourinho requested a more physical number nine capable of offering an aerial presence, and the Spaniard made an early impact by scoring the winner against Espanyol.

That has added another layer of competition for Endrick behind Kylian Mbappe.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Why January could change the picture

Endrick's problem is not simply the presence of Mbappe.

Even if Mourinho is willing to use him from the right, Real Madrid have several options in that area, including Arda Guler, Yan Diomande and Brahim Diaz.

Rodrygo is also expected to return from a serious knee injury in 2027, which could make the attacking hierarchy even more crowded later in the campaign.

For now, Endrick's camp appears prepared to wait and see how his role develops.

His inclusion against Inter was at least a step forward after his injury-hit start, but the fact that he is yet to play a competitive minute under Mourinho leaves the January question open.

That does not mean Real Madrid have decided to send him out on loan again.

Mourinho's public backing remains significant, and Endrick himself chose to stay and fight for his place rather than leave during the summer.

Nevertheless, another loan could become more attractive if his pathway to regular football remains blocked.

The issue is also relevant internationally.

Endrick has been included by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India, as the national team begins a new cycle towards the 2030 World Cup.

Maintaining that place will inevitably increase the importance of consistent club football.

For Endrick, the coming months could therefore determine whether Mourinho's summer faith leads to a meaningful role at Real Madrid — or whether January reopens a transfer discussion that appeared to have been closed only weeks ago.