Chelsea vs. Hull City: Xabi Alonso's side bidding to extend historic club record in Premier League fixture

Chelsea will be looking to extend a historic club streak when they play Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers make the trip to Stamford Bridge sitting above their hosts in the Premier League table, a consequence of collecting seven points and keeping three clean sheets across their opening triple-header.

However, Chelsea are on a high after beating Leeds United in a remarkable nine-goal thriller in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Alonso's new-look side have now netted 16 goals across five matches in all competitions, albeit with 10 goals having been conceded.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will be looking to extend an incredible run against Hull when they meet in West London.

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What club streak can Chelsea extend against Hull City?

Saturday's game will represent the 19th time in which Hull have made the trip to Stamford Bridge for a league match.

Hull have failed to record a single win versus Chelsea, posting three draws and as many as 15 defeats, and it is the longest such streak that Chelsea have against a specific opponent in their history.

Furthermore, Chelsea have put together a 10-game undefeated run against Hull in Premier League games, registering eight victories and two draws.

That said, they have failed to win any of their last four Premier League home matches against newly-promoted teams. Not since 1948 have they gone five games without posting a victory versus such opposition.

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Their cause is not helped by going 19 matches in the Premier League without keeping a clean sheet.

From Hull's perspective, they are attempting to become the first Premier League club since 2015-16 to keep clean sheets in their opening four matches.

No newly-promoted team has ever achieved that feat in the history of England's top flight.