Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'compete' with three European giants for Swedish wonderkid

In their search for high-potential players, Arsenal find themselves competing with three European heavyweights over Kevin Filling. The 17-year-old forward is considered highly promising.

Following the same approach as the club's recruitment of young Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, expected to arrive in 2027, Arsenal are increasingly looking to sign young players with strong potential before they turn into stars commanding astronomical fees. It represents a long-term investment.

In line with this strategy, Arsenal are closely tracking Kevin Filling, according to Caught Offside. The 17-year-old is already established within AIK's attacking rotation, in Sweden. The forward, who can also operate on either wing, has made 17 Allsvenskan appearances in 2026, registering two goals and four assists.

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Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus tracking Kevin Filling

He is considered one of the most promising players in Nordic football. Either way, Filling is already beginning to attract Europe's biggest clubs. The British outlet reports that scouts from Arsenal, as well as Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus, have recently been spotted at AIK matches.

These four European giants are drawn to the young Swede's profile, and above all, his enormous potential. They see him as a player capable of thriving at the highest level and becoming a key part of their first-team squad in the coming seasons.

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AIK reportedly want £21.5 million for their 17-year-old prospect

The Stockholm club, however, holds a strong position in these negotiations, having recently extended Kevin Filling's contract until August 2029.

AIK can therefore afford to drive a hard bargain with the forward's suitors. According to some sources, a transfer for the Swedish Under-19 international could reach £17-21.5m including bonuses, a sell-on clause, and even a loan arrangement with the Swedish club.

While Kevin Filling's physique, versatility and potential are of strong interest to Arsenal, "the main concern would be the price," Caught Offside notes. As a result, the Gunners are expected to simply continue closely monitoring the forward's performances before considering a formal move.