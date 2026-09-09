Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera latest

After a successful outing in their opening fixture of the Champions League campaign, Arsenal turn their attention to Premier League action on Saturday when they make the trip to Sunderland for matchday four.

Mikel Arteta's side ground out a 1-0 victory in their continental trip to Napoli on Wednesday, courtesy of a superb second-half strike from captain Martin Odegaard, which saw the Gunners maintain their perfect record across all competitions this season.

Arsenal have won all three of their Premier League outings this term, including a 2-1 win over Chelsea in Sunday's London derby, leaving the Red and Whites with a perfect nine points from a possible nine in their title defence.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to face Sunderland, who advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup following their 1-0 victory over Hull City in midweek.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Sunderland)

Jurrien Timber has yet to feature for the Gunners this season following a long-standing groin issue, although the Dutchman appears to be closing in on a return to action after returning to training and travelling with the team to Naples in midweek.

However, Timber was not included in the matchday squad for Wednesday's victory over Napoli, meaning he will need to prove his fitness before being considered for Saturday's trip to Sunderland.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Strain

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Sunderland)

Cristhian Mosquera has now missed consecutive games for Arsenal since coming off injured against Aston Villa on August 31, with Arteta confirming that the defender is dealing with a muscular issue.

Although the Spanish manager believes Mosquera's injury is "not too much", the defender remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Sunderland and will need to be assessed before the game

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba is not expected to return to Arsenal's squad in the immediate future due to a back injury, although Gunners boss Arteta revealed that the Frenchman had made "really positive" progress in his recovery.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the clash with Sunderland.