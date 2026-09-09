Wednesday's Champions League results: Holders PSG put on a show as Martin Odegaard seals Arsenal victory

The 2026-27 Champions League's first matchday continued on Wednesday, with 12 more teams battling it out across six matches.

In the early fixtures, Barcelona recorded an emphatic victory over Feyenoord, while Stuttgart picked up all three points against Viking FK.

In the later matches, Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon came from behind to seal victories against Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray respectively, while last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal also got off to winning starts.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Wednesday's Champions League action.

Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord: Five-star Barca strike again

First goal for Barcelona ?



Gabriel Jesus bags Barcelona's fifth ??



? Watch on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TJmIhMkoXo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Barcelona got their 2026-27 Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a comprehensive 5-1 demolition of Feyenoord at Camp Nou.

Raphinha gave Hansi Flick's side the dream start by opening the scoring in the third minute, followed by Karim Adeyemi doubling Barcelona's advantage 20 minutes later.

Barcelona's dominance continued in the second half, with Raphinha netting his second and Lamine Yamal scoring a wonderful free-kick before Sam Steijn pulled one back for Feyenoord.

The scoring did not stop there, as summer signing Gabriel Jesus netted his first Barcelona goal to make it 5-1, marking the fourth time Barcelona have scored five goals in a game this season.

The result means Barcelona end the day in second place, while Feyenoord reside in 35th.

Stuttgart 3-1 Viking FK: Hat-trick hero Demirovic seals win

Champions League hat-trick ✅



Three goals in 12 minutes for Ermedin Demirovic ⚽️⚽️⚽️



? Watch on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LNtDLDTjlH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Ermedin Demirovic was Stuttgart's hat-trick hero on Wednesday, scoring all three goals in their 3-1 victory over Viking FK at the MHPArena.

The striker opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a clever finish from a tight angle, only for Zlatko Tripic to equalise with Viking FK's first-ever Champions League goal just two minutes later.

However, Stuttgart were not level for long, with Demirovic restoring the lead in the 26th minute before adding a third in the 32nd minute, completing a fantastic 12-minute hat-trick.

Stuttgart's 3-1 triumph means they sit fourth in the table, while Viking FK place 33rd in the standings.

Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Reds claim comeback win

Mac Allister FIRES Liverpool into the lead at Anfield! ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KGOvuAEU4W — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Liverpool came from behind to claim a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Marcos Llorente continued his love affair with Liverpool's home ground when he opened the scoring after 17 minutes, marking his fifth Champions League goal against the Reds at Anfield.

Liverpool eventually levelled the scoring just before half-time, with Ronald Araujo skilfully setting up Dominik Szoboszlai to slot home in the 40th minute.

It did not take Liverpool long to take the lead after the second-half restart, with Alexis Mac Allister smashing home from outside the box just five minutes after the break, and that goal ultimately proved the difference as the Reds held onto the win.

The result leaves Liverpool 10th in the league phase table, while Atletico Madrid are 29th in the standings.

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Slovan Bratislava: Champions put on a show

Hat-trick complete ✅



Ferran Torres is LOVING life in France ?



? Watch on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Rf4uN3HI2n — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain put on a show in their opening fixture of the 2026-27 season, strolling to a 6-1 win against Slovan Bratislava.

Ousmane Dembele scored each of the holders' first two goals before turning provider for the third, delivering an inviting cross for Ferran Torres to turn home.

The Spaniard continued his scoring form after the break, netting his second just minutes after the restart before completing his hat-trick in the 57th minute.

Suleiman Camara did quickly score a consolation for Slovan Bratislava just two minutes later, though PSG eventually added to their lead with minutes remaining through Fabian Ruiz.

PSG's 6-1 victory leaves them at the top of the league phase table, while Slovan Bratislava ended Wednesday at the bottom of the standings.

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Galatasaray: Zalazar nets stunner in Sporting win

Top bins ?️



Rodrigo Zalazar with an absolute beauty ?



? Watch on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aOcFLm7i9v — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Sporting Lisbon came from behind to record a 3-1 victory against Galatasaray at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday.

The hosts found themselves 1-0 down after just five minutes following Goncalo Inacio's own-goal, but Geny Catamo eventually pulled them level in the 27th minute.

Sporting's talisman Luis Suarez then gave them the lead from the spot just before the hour mark, with Rodrigo Zalazar doubling their advantage with a spectacular free-kick just six minutes later.

Zalazar's stunner marked the end of the scoring, with Sporting holding out to secure all three points from the Champions League's opening matchday.

The victory for Sporting means they sit third in the standings, while Galatasaray are 32nd in the table.

Napoli 0-1 Arsenal: Odegaard seals hard-fought victory

Great play ?‍?



Martin Ødegaard rounds off a wonderful passing move for Arsenal ?



? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FrH6gW8Ak4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Arsenal sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Napoli thanks to Martin Odegaard's second-half strike at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

The Gunners were dominant throughout the match, taking 26 shots to Napoli's five efforts, but Mikel Arteta's side were made to wait against Massimiliano Allegri's resilient defence.

However, Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock thanks to Odegaard's superb effort with 15 minutes to play, and that goal proved the difference as the Gunners secured all three points.

The 1-0 triumph for the Premier League champions leaves them 11th in the table, while Napoli are 31st in the standings.