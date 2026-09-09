Team News: Man United vs. Sabah injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United will begin their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign at home to Sabah on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League, while Sabah recorded a 5-0 victory over Zira in the Azerbaijani Premier League last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (ankle), Amad Diallo (ankle), Tom Heaton (hamstring)

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Mazraoui; Santos, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

SABAH

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pokatilov; Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz, Zedadka; Rakhmonaliev, Isaev, Lepinjica, Parris; Mickels, Simic