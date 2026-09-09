Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord: Blaugrana superstar Lamine Yamal creates Champions League history in resounding win

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal created history in his side's Champions League league stage fixture against Feyenoord at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The La Liga champions recorded a 5-1 win over Feyenoord to continue their incredible start to the campaign, and Yamal was again heavily involved for the Catalan side.

Yamal set up Raphinha to find the back of the net in the third minute of the European fixture.

In doing so, Yamal moved onto 21 goal involvements in the Champions League - the outright most by a teenager in the competition's history, overtaking Kylian Mbappe (20).

The Spain international then found the back of the net himself in the 77th minute with an excellent free kick to move onto 22 goal involvements, before making it 23 when he set up Gabriel Jesus to make it 5-1 late on.

Yamal has 12 goals and 11 assists in the biggest competition in European football.

He is inevitable ?



Lamine Yamal everybody ?



? Watch on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hZ2utJDasg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Yamal creates Champions League history vs. Feyenoord

The 19-year-old has six goals and one assist in five appearances for Barcelona this season, including braces in his side's last two La Liga matches with Rayo Vallecano and Valencia.

Barcelona have made a flying start to the campaign, scoring 22 times across their five games in all competitions, and they have the look of a side that could enjoy a very successful season.

Raphinha again started through the middle against Feyenoord, and the Brazilian came up with another brace to make it eight goals in five matches this term.

Karim Adeyemi also made the most of his start, finding the back of the net, with Anthony Gordon and Fermin Lopez then featuring off the bench.

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

What next for Barcelona?

Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit then have league games against Racing de Santander, Sevilla and Getafe ahead of their next Champions League fixture with Galatasaray on October 13.