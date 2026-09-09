Jose Mourinho makes Vinicius Junior prediction after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Inter

Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, though manager Jose Mourinho was left frustrated by the chaotic nature of the match.

First-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde secured the three points for Los Blancos before a late goal from Carlos Augusto set up a tense finale.

Despite creating numerous chances throughout the contest, the hosts ultimately relied on a phenomenal performance from Thibaut Courtois to preserve their narrow lead.

Following the final whistle, Mourinho admitted that the thrilling encounter could have easily ended in a 6-6 draw and heavily criticised the decision not to award his Belgian goalkeeper the Man of the Match accolade.

The manager then commented on the fans' reaction to Vinicius Junior, who was replaced with three minutes of normal time to play.

Vini Jr backed to regain devastating form

© Iconsport / Maciej Rogowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Mourinho also took the opportunity to firmly defend Vini Jr after the Brazilian superstar was substituted following a flawed performance.

I’m not criticizing the fans; I’m speaking as a coach and about my relationship with him," said the Portuguese manager after the forward was booed.

"He deserves all my respect. He’s not at his best, and we all see that. He’s the first to know it and is working very hard to be the player who decides matches.

"By not being at his peak, he’s working harder than ever in training and games. I have great respect for the Vini Jr. I’veencountered. The time will come when he decides matches.”

Vini Jr was named on the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Tuesday, and is believed to be one of the leading contenders for the award.

How has Vinicius Junior performed this season?

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

After a strong World Cup showing with Brazil, there is a feeling that Vini Jr has yet to be as decisive for Los Blancos this season under Mourinho.

Despite that criticism in a highly demanding environment of the Bernabeu, the Brazil international has scored one and has assisted two in four La Liga appearancees.

That number falls one behind Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham on four goal involvements, putting the necessary context on his end product.

Furthermore, Vini Jr's three clear-cut chances created rank below only Bellingham and Arda Guler, while the forward is joint-second for key passes per game after four La Liga rounds.