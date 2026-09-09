Man United vs. Man City: Andy Cole discusses Michael Carrick's midfield dilemma for Manchester derby

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is expecting "clever buy" Youri Tielemans to be a vital player for the Red Devils in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Man United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford this weekend.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Cole has said that Tielemans will be vital to Man United's chances of success in their fourth Premier League match of the season.

Carlos Baleba will once again miss out through injury, meaning that Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick will choose two of Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos to feature in the middle of the midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 spot.

Cole is confident that Carrick will make the right call this weekend, with the match coming after Thursday's Champions League league stage opener against Sabah.

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Carrick facing major midfield call for Manchester derby

"The best two for the game are the two that the manager picks. It's as simple as that. The manager's got a job to do," said Cole.

"He picks a respective team for a respective game. Whatever Michael Carrick decides to do, that's going to be the best two players on the afternoon, however he sees it.

"Like I said, both teams have games in Europe. You never know what can happen in those games in Europe. You never know if anyone picks up any injuries or whatever. So whatever team is picked on Sunday, that's the best team I believe it's going to be.

"Well, he likes Tielemans because he's brought him in, and when you buy players to make the team stronger, you're going to play them.

"I think Tielemans is a really good player. Obviously, his time at Leicester before Aston Villa, and now at Manchester United. He's a proven Premier League player.

"He captains his national team as well. I think with him, you know what you're going to get from him. He can score goals, he can create goals. He's very, very comfortable on the ball and he always looks to try and pass forward. I like him. I thought he's a real clever buy, that one."

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Tielemans-Mainoo partnership could be given the nod in Manchester derby

A midfield partnership of Santos and Tielemans found it difficult in Man United's first match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City, with the Tigers winning 2-0.

Against Ipswich Town and Everton, it was Tielemans and Mainoo in the middle, and that is again expected to be the case in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Baleba was Man United's third midfield signing of the summer, but the Cameroon international is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder will definitely miss Man United's next two matches against Sabah and Man City, and he is also expected to be absent against Brighton in the EFL Cup on September 16.

Baleba could potentially be involved against Fulham in the Premier League on September 10, or he could he held back until after the international break, with Man United's first game in October coming against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10.