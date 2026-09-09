Man United vs. Sabah: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester United will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah on Thursday night.

The 20-time English champions are playing in the Champions League for the first time in three seasons, while this will represent Sabah's first ever campaign at this level.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Sabah kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Man United vs. Sabah being played?

The Champions League match between Man United and Sabah will be played at Old Trafford.

Man United have won each of their last six home European fixtures, finding the back of the net on 20 occasions.

How to watch Man United vs. Sabah in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Man United and Sabah?

Man United were absent from European competition in 2025-26 for the first time since 2014-15, but last season's third-placed finish in the Premier League secured a return to the Champions League.

The 20-time English champions have won the European Cup on three previous occasions, first lifting the famous trophy in 1968, before triumphing in 1999 and 2008, and it remains to be seen whether they can make a serious challenge for the Champions League this term.

Sabah have won six of their eight Champions League matches this season, keeping four clean sheets in the process, advancing through the qualifying rounds to the league stage.

The Owls, who are the reigning Azerbaijani champions, will certainly be the underdogs at Old Trafford.

However, Man United have only won one of their last seven Champions League group stage matches, suffering four defeats in the process.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. Sabah can be viewed here