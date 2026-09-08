Man United transfer news: Lewis Hall ‘close’ to Newcastle agreement as Red Devils ‘plot move’ for Magpies teammate

Manchester United have suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, according to a report.

The Red Devils were on the lookout for a new left-back throughout the summer transfer window and had identified Hall as one of their primary targets for that position.

However, Newcastle made it crystal clear that the 22-year-old England international would not be sold, after allowing Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes to leave St James’ Park.

It had been suggested that Man United could reignite their interest in Hall either during the January transfer window or next summer, but a move to Old Trafford does not look on the cards for the defender.

According to talkSPORT, Hall is now set to sign a new contract with Newcastle after reaching an agreement with the club.

Hall is said to have been impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, who replaced Eddie Howe in August, and talks over a contract extension have accelerated over the last few weeks.

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Hall commits future to Newcastle despite Man Utd interest

Agreeing fresh terms with Hall has been a priority for Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson, even though the left-back’s current contract does not expire until June 2029.

Hall was signed by the Magpies from Chelsea on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2023 before his move was made permanent the following year for £28m plus add-ons.

He has since established himself as a key first-team player for Newcastle, making 106 appearances across all competitions and winning the EFL Cup in 2025.

Hall’s decision to extend his stay at St James’ Park will force Man United to pursue other targets, and one of those could be his Newcastle teammate Malick Thiaw.

Although Thiaw is a centre-back rather than a left-back, Caught Offside, via the Evening Standard, claims that the Red Devils have ‘turned their attention’ to the Germany international.

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Thiaw added to Man Utd defender shortlist after Hall blow

Man United will consider plotting a move for the 25-year-old next year, though it is understood that Newcastle could demand as much as £70m for his services.

Liverpool are also said to hold an interest in Thiaw, who only joined the Magpies from AC Milan last summer in a deal worth around £30m plus add-ons.

Thiaw has three years remaining on his Newcastle contract and has begun the new season wearing the captain’s armband under German compatriot Jaissle in the absence of injured defender Dan Burn.

While Man United have started to compile a shortlist of defensive targets, including Thiaw, it is widely anticipated that Michael Carrick's side will push to bring in a new left-back in January or next summer.

Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson is one name who the Red Devils are reportedly monitoring, but he is valued between £30m and £39m.