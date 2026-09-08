Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'official contact' with £86m midfielder wanted by Man City, Newcastle

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

After failing to establish himself at Manchester City, Nmecha has found his feet in Germany, and has been a key player for Dortmund.

The 25-year-old joined Dortmund in the summer of 2023, and has made 116 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.

The Red Devils bolstered their midfield this summer by signing Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans, but Michael Carrick is still looking for more additions in that area.

Man Utd make contact to sign Felix Nmecha?

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES / DeFodi Images

According to Fussball Daten, Man Utd have expressed an interest in signing Nmecha and have held initial talks.

The report claims that the Red Devils could face strong competition from the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United, with the German midfielder widely expected to depart the club.

Dortmund are keen to hold on to their star midfielder, as the club considers him an "indispensable pillar" of the side.

Nmecha has a contract at Dortmund until 2030, and the German giants would seek a minimum fee of €100m (£86m) for his services.

Man Utd could do more business with Dortmund?

© Imago

During the January window, the Red Devils were keen to bring Leicester City starlet Louis Page to the club, but they could not complete the deal before the 11pm deadline.

While there is a high chance that Man Utd could revisit the deal, Nmecha still features high on their list for the upcoming transfer window.

Signing a new left-back is also a priority for Man Utd, as they look to find a reliable and solid backup for Luke Shaw.

Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson has reportedly emerged as a target for Man Utd, with the Red Devils closely monitoring the development of the Swedish defender.